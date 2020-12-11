Startup Spotlight: Online skincare business opens its first store in Chesterfield

Marla René Beauty & Co., a skincare company that focuses on facial products for African American women, has opened a storefront at 11021 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County.
Co-founders Marla René Dornell-Leak and Tezra Leak started the online skincare business in 2013 from their home, but within the last few years, realized that they needed more production space.
The shop, tucked into a corner within the Victorian Square Shopping Center, provides that much-needed production space, but also a charming retail area that offers all of the products found online, as well as a few that aren’t. The shop had a soft opening last month, though a grand opening is scheduled for the spring.
Marla René’s product line includes cleansers, toners, masks and serums, but also body butters, oils and scrubs.
Most of the products are organic — all are non-toxic — with lots of natural ingredients like local honey, turmeric, pomegranate, papaya, cucumber, chamomile and essential oils. They address women’s skin issues, from dark spots and uneven skin tones, to acne, blemishes, fine lines and wrinkles.
Among the most popular items are those made with honey, including honey masks, a turmeric and honey cleanser for brightening skin, and a black honey cleanser to fight acne.
Marla René was created by Dornell-Leak, who in 2012 was helping her mother deal with cancer. During that time, she found that many of the skincare products her mother was using were causing skin irritations.
Dornell-Leak started making products at home for her mother to use, and after her mother’s death, founded the business to help other women dealing with skin issues.
Marla René has thrived, despite the pandemic, Dornell-Leak said this month, “because the shopping habits shifted — people weren’t shopping in the stores anymore, they were shopping online.”
“You couldn’t get to your aestheticians, you couldn’t get to your dermatologists ... so there was a need to have something at home, that home regiment,” she said.
That, plus Dornell-Leak said, the national wave of racial equality that started earlier this year resulted in more people actively supporting Black-owned businesses like Marla René.
The products, which have been featured on the websites of Essence magazine and BLK+GRN online shop, can still be found online at www.marlarene.com. Some products also can be found at Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market near Carytown.
However, a few items like bath bombs and bubble bars, which dissolve into bubble bath, are found only in the Chesterfield shop.
Dornell-Leak said they’re hoping to be a zero-waste business by the end of the first quarter of 2021, and they’re encouraging those practices by allowing customers to bring in their empty jars for refills — at a discounted price — of raw honey, body butter and other self-serve products available in the store.
She also said the company continues to help others through its Tita Project, in which proceeds from a particular item are given to a cancer patient and their families. Inspired by her mother, the project is named Tita because it’s what Dornell-Leak’s children called their grandmother, who was from Panama. Tita is a short twist of abuelita, which means grandmother in Spanish. The next recipient will be awarded in January.
Tezra Leak, the other co-founder, said customers, both current and new, have been receptive to the new store thus far. Some have even come from outside Virginia.
“They’re excited to be able to come and shop for bath products and things that are non-toxic,” she said. “There’s nothing really like this on this side of town.”
