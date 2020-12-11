Startup Spotlight: Online skincare business opens its first store in Chesterfield

Dornell-Leak started making products at home for her mother to use, and after her mother’s death, founded the business to help other women dealing with skin issues.

Marla René has thrived, despite the pandemic, Dornell-Leak said this month, “because the shopping habits shifted — people weren’t shopping in the stores anymore, they were shopping online.”

“You couldn’t get to your aestheticians, you couldn’t get to your dermatologists ... so there was a need to have something at home, that home regiment,” she said.

That, plus Dornell-Leak said, the national wave of racial equality that started earlier this year resulted in more people actively supporting Black-owned businesses like Marla René.

The products, which have been featured on the websites of Essence magazine and BLK+GRN online shop, can still be found online at www.marlarene.com. Some products also can be found at Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market near Carytown.

However, a few items like bath bombs and bubble bars, which dissolve into bubble bath, are found only in the Chesterfield shop.