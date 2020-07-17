A Richmond startup company has formed a partnership with the Capital Region Land Conservancy to make two of the region’s outdoor areas available for camping, hiking and other recreation.
Outdoor Access, a startup that runs a website where people can rent land for recreation, has formed a partnership with the Capital Region Land Conservancy to make two tracts of land in Henrico County — Malvern Hill Farm and Long Bridge Road — available for short-term rentals.
Founded in 2016 by local entrepreneurs Jamie Christensen and Buck Robinson, Outdoor Access manages an online marketplace (www.outdooraccess.com) where landowners can list their property for short-term rentals to outdoor enthusiasts looking for places to hike, bike, camp, hunt, fish and other activities.
The startup has about 600 properties and 60,000 acres listed on its website in five states.
The Capital Region Land Conservancy, incorporated in March 2005 as a nonprofit, seeks to conserve and protect the natural and historic land and water resources of the Richmond region.
The organization has helped protect nearly 12,000 acres and owns 420 acres as well as easements on more than 2,200 acres.
The 350-acre Malvern Hill Farm and the 40-acre Long Bridge Farm properties are now available for rent on the Outdoor Access website.
Both organizations described the partnership as symbiotic.
“Their mission is aligned with ours,” said Christensen, Outdoor Access’ CEO, about the Capital Region Land Conservancy. “They want to protect land for the long term, but they also want to give the community access to experience the land.”
The Capital Region Land Conservancy bought the Malvern Hill Farm property in 2018 and transferred a portion of the property to Henrico, said Parker Agelasto, the organization’s executive director.
The conservancy selected Outdoor Access as a partner to help make the property accessible to the public while also generating revenue to offset carrying costs associated with holding the property until portions are transferred to the National Park Service.
“We were looking for ways to get the public out there for recreation, and for our purposes generate a little revenue as well,” Agelasto said.
“You could imagine someone who wants to bike the Capital Trail from downtown Richmond and then camp out there,” he said. “This creates the opportunity for them to do just that.”
The partnership comes as more people have been looking for outdoor recreation activities because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have seen an enormous increase in demand for what we are doing,” Christensen said about Outdoor Access, which has eight employees. “People are looking for more remote, exclusive ways to get outdoors.”
He said the startup also has developed a partnership with a nonprofit called The Conservation Fund that has about 10 million acres around the country to offer land for recreation.
In the Richmond region, “We are looking at some additional properties that may increase the recreational opportunities for Richmond-area visitors,” Agelasto said.
