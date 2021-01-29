Startup Spotlight: Product rental company The Shed gets funding from two angel investor networks

The dollar amount of the angel investments was not disclosed. The Shed plans to use the money to further develop its online rental platform at richmond.ished.com. It also plans to open new locations around the country.

The Shed currently has warehouses in Goochland and in Denver. The founders are considering opening a second area location somewhere south of the James River for the convenience of local customers.

The company also is looking to open a location in Portland, Ore., by converting a former office supply store into a warehouse and rental business.

“The beauty of our model is that as we see what people are looking for, we can go out and get it,” O’Neil said. For instance, “We went out and got sewing machines, because we saw people were looking for sewing machines to make and sell masks.”

Perrone said the $200 billion product rental industry is “ripe for disruption.”

“We are building a solution that addresses consumer demand for access over excess by bringing manufacturers into the solution. It’s working.”

757 Angels said The Shed was one of three companies selected from more than 50 applicants to participate in the investment group’s funding cycle in late 2020.

Monique Adams, 757 Angels executive director, said The Shed “aligns well with surging e-commerce and rental trends and is positioned to provide value to users and manufacturers.”