Startup Spotlight: Richmond-area entrepreneurs start online platform to improve healthcare supply chain

HPX Connect won’t operate like most other online marketplaces, though, because medical supplies need a much higher level of validation compared with other products such as consumer goods. Clarke and Broussard said the company has established a credentialing and validation process to make sure that products on the site meet requirements for medical use and have not expired or been recalled.

“Our secret sauce and what differentiates us is really the steps we have taken to provide validation around the supply chain,” Clarke said.

The company’s system enables it to do audits to make sure products can be traced through a chain of custody, and the company utilizes an FDA medical products database and a recall database to ensure the viability of products.

The site is open for hospitals, manufacturers and other firms in the industry to sign up as members. HPX makes money by charging referral fees for a percentage of sales, along with subscriptions for groups of healthcare providers who want to form private exchange networks.

HPX also has a dedicated relationship with FedEx for shipping products, though members can use other shipping options if they prefer.

The company is operating from an office in the Innsbrook Corporate Center in Henrico. In addition to Clarke and Broussard, it has three other partners with supply chain experience, and two advisors.