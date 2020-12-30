Startup Spotlight: RichWine offers delivery of organic wines within the Richmond region

"This is part of the fun of owning and operating a business," Beal said. "We are deep in the weeds on all sides of our business."

The startup also offers memberships with regular delivery of wines along with food pairing suggestions.

"We get to build relationships," Lemon added. "We get to meet people and have conversations. They let us know what kind of wines they like. That customer relationship is only going to grow as we move into our retail space."

The co-founders got into the wine business in a somewhat roundabout way. Beal and Lemon both grew up in Hanover County and attended the University of Virginia.

After school, Beal started a career in investment banking and worked in Utah and then New York. Lemon also moved to New York to pursue a career in acting.

"I have been acting since I was a kid, and it is my passion," Lemon said. "I moved to New York to pursue acting opportunities," but his job to pay the bills was working for wine distributor and marketer Frederick Wildman and Sons.

"I traveled the world for wine," he said. "I helped open two wine stores in New York."