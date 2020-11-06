Startup Spotlight: The Essential Backpack wants to give parents the tools to help children learn at home amid the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of uncertainty and worry for parents with children who have had to go into a virtual, at-home learning environment.
Now, two Richmond-area entrepreneurs have founded a startup company called The Essential Backpack that seeks to help families create a better at-home educational environmental for their children.
The startup is not a tutoring or academic service, nor is it aimed at replacing traditional schooling. Instead, it offers advice that parents can use to help their children stay on track when learning at home, both now and beyond the pandemic.
"Really it is about helping families create conditions in which kids can continue to grow in a love of learning, and helping them continue to perform while waiting to get back into the classroom," said Rich Ashburn, who co-founded the startup in July.
Ashburn has partnered with Jeff Tripp to develop the business. The two founders worked together at The Rocky Mountain Microfinance Institute, a Denver-based nonprofit that helps low-income adults who have entrepreneurial ideas get their businesses started.
Ashburn is a former public school teacher with a background in community health education, and also with experience in sales and small business management. Tripp worked for several nonprofits in Austin, Texas, and Denver, including advising low-income people striving to become entrepreneurs, and counseling young people with drug addiction and HIV.
Ashburn and his family moved to Hanover County two years ago. Tripp moved to the Richmond area this summer to join the new business.
The Essential Backpack draws from both of the founders' experience working in education, counseling and nonprofit work. Ashburn said the business was inspired partly by his own family's experience, as he and his wife helped their eighth-grade daughter to learn at home during the pandemic.
Ashburn said the company is also drawing on a depth of research as it creates a series of online webinars that are designed to help parents foster a positive learning environment for children at home. Parents can sign up at the company's website, www.theessentialbackpack.com.
The first course, which Ashburn said is now available, offers advice and tools that parents can use to help children learn at home. The second, planned to be released later this fall, focuses on emotional and social development, and the third one, expected by the end of the year, is about developing children into life-long learners.
"I think a lot of the stress is from parents worrying about keeping their children on track," Ashburn said, adding that the course focuses on strategies such as scheduling and how to keep children motivated.
"Maybe they [families] have been doing it for a couple of months and they are looking for some suggestions and ideas to make it better," he said. "They might be struggling because it is not going well, and they are looking for some ideas about how they might better pivot and make things go a little bit smoother."
The first course costs $167, but the company is expecting to offer the next two at a lower price.
Ashburn is working as the primary instructor for the course, while Tripp is managing the startup's operations. So far, the company has operated by bootstrapping the business with personal funds and without outside investors.
The startup is looking for ways to partner with nonprofits or other organizations that work with families to offer better education for children, or with businesses that want to offer resources for their employees who are parents with children at home.
"We're big proponents of being partners," Tripp said. "Looking for partnerships of any facet is what really allows us to collaborate and come up with tangible results."
