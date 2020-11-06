Startup Spotlight: The Essential Backpack wants to give parents the tools to help children learn at home amid the pandemic

Ashburn and his family moved to Hanover County two years ago. Tripp moved to the Richmond area this summer to join the new business.

The Essential Backpack draws from both of the founders' experience working in education, counseling and nonprofit work. Ashburn said the business was inspired partly by his own family's experience, as he and his wife helped their eighth-grade daughter to learn at home during the pandemic.

Ashburn said the company is also drawing on a depth of research as it creates a series of online webinars that are designed to help parents foster a positive learning environment for children at home. Parents can sign up at the company's website, www.theessentialbackpack.com.

The first course, which Ashburn said is now available, offers advice and tools that parents can use to help children learn at home. The second, planned to be released later this fall, focuses on emotional and social development, and the third one, expected by the end of the year, is about developing children into life-long learners.

"I think a lot of the stress is from parents worrying about keeping their children on track," Ashburn said, adding that the course focuses on strategies such as scheduling and how to keep children motivated.