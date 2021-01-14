Startup Spotlight: The pandemic and other factors contribute to growing interest in Terravive's eco-friendly food service products

"Pretty much all food service operations shifted to takeout," she said. "When they shift, they can either use Styrofoam or single-use plastics. Or they can choose Terravive."

"Many just believe it is the right thing to do to choose a better, more sustainable product," Keeling said.

Some restaurants also see using biodegradable products as a marketing tool to attract customers who are conscientious about the environmental impact of disposables, said Joe Swider, a Richmond entrepreneur who joined Terravive as vice president and chief operating officer in 2019.

"The big companies who are thinking strategically are very interested in working with us," Swider said.

Another factor contributing to interest in Terravive's products is China's decision last year to no longer take recyclable trash from the U.S. and Europe.

That was the focus of a recent article in Forbes magazine that spotlighted Terravive's work as one solution to the problems surrounding trash and recycling.