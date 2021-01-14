Startup Spotlight: The pandemic and other factors contribute to growing interest in Terravive's eco-friendly food service products

The pandemic has contributed to growing demand for products developed by the Henrico County-based startup company Terravive.
"At a high level, the company has grown significantly over the last year," said Julianna Keeling, who grew up in Henrico and founded Terravive while studying chemistry and environmental studies at Washington and Lee University.
Terravive developed a process to more efficiently manufacture straws, cutlery, plates and cups that made from plant-derived, biopolymer materials.
Unlike conventional plastic or Styrofoam products, Terravive's products are compostable, so they break down in the environment and help reduce pollution and landfill waste.
Keeling said Terravive has seen a "surge" in interest from food service providers around the nation over the last year. "A confluence of factors have contributed to that," said Keeling, the company's CEO.
"Consumer sentiment is continuing to change," she said, with more people interested in using environmentally sustainable products.
Another factor has been the rise in the takeout food business during the pandemic.
"With COVID, the demand for single-use products and the desire and need for sanitary products have increased demand," Keeling said. "We have a seen a big uptick from that."
"Pretty much all food service operations shifted to takeout," she said. "When they shift, they can either use Styrofoam or single-use plastics. Or they can choose Terravive."
"Many just believe it is the right thing to do to choose a better, more sustainable product," Keeling said.
Some restaurants also see using biodegradable products as a marketing tool to attract customers who are conscientious about the environmental impact of disposables, said Joe Swider, a Richmond entrepreneur who joined Terravive as vice president and chief operating officer in 2019.
"The big companies who are thinking strategically are very interested in working with us," Swider said.
Another factor contributing to interest in Terravive's products is China's decision last year to no longer take recyclable trash from the U.S. and Europe.
That was the focus of a recent article in Forbes magazine that spotlighted Terravive's work as one solution to the problems surrounding trash and recycling.
"Previously, China had taken a significant amount of the world’s recyclable products and trash for pretty much nothing," Keeling said. "Now that they have stopped taking that, it changes the entire economics of recycling and trash. It is now no longer free to throw away recycled product and trash."
Terravive's case is that compostable products that naturally break down in the environment are are more economical and sustainable model now.
"Recycling is not as effective as most people think it is," Keeling said. "When you recycle your water bottles or other things you think should be recycled, a lot of it ends up in the landfill system."
Conventional plastic can last in the environment for thousands of years, but Terravive's products "break down effectively," she said.
The startup company's manufacturing process is proprietary, and so are most of its customers at this point. Some restaurants such as Mission BBQ and Five Guys Burgers and Fries have been trying its products.
Swider said the company's manufacturing orders are supporting about 1,000 U.S. jobs.
"Our goal is to replace billions of straws and cups and plates from ending up in our landfills and oceans," Keeling said.
