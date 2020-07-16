More than 40 Virginia state legislators have urged the Virginia Employment Commission to "modernize and streamline" its processes as the agency continues to deal with an unprecedented number of unemployment insurance claims because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The letter, signed by 34 members of the Virginia House of Delegates and nine members of the Virginia Senate - all of them Democrats - was addressed to VEC Commissioner Ellen Marie Hess.
It asks the VEC to conduct a review of its systems and calls for reforms to its policies, including setting a deadline for employers to file separation information with the VEC when an employee is laid off and seeks unemployment benefits.
In the letter, drafted by the office of Del. Chris Hurst, D-12th, the legislators who signed the document said they have heard from more than 10,000 people in the last month with questions about delays in unemployment claims.
"Our staff has been inundated with people reaching out to us as a last effort," Hurst said Thursday. "They have tried to go through normal routes to communicate with the VEC and have not been able to get anything back."
The VEC has been swamped with unemployment filings since the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses across the state to close, putting unprecedented numbers of Virginians out of work.
Since January, the agency has had more than 1 million claims for unemployment benefits, surpassing all initial claims for unemployment benefits filed from mid-2014 through 2019, VEC officials said Thursday.
In response, the agency said it has hired additional employees for its call centers, redeployed some of its current staff to work on unemployment filings, and contracted with third-party service providers.
For the week that ended July 11, the number of initial claims for unemployment in Virginia stood at 32,292, up by 467 from the previous week, while the number of claims for continued benefits was 372,070.
The Richmond region — Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico — had 3,750 initial claims last week, down 17 claims from the previous week.
In the past 17 weeks, the total number of claims in the region has soared to more than 114,500.
The VEC also has upgraded its phone system "at least twice" since March to add to the number of calls it can take, said Joyce Fogg, a spokeswoman for the VEC.
While the agency says most unemployment claims have been approved, about 60,000 claims have been "flagged" - or delayed - for various reasons such as incorrect information on filings and are currently under review. The agency is pushing its staff to review 10,000 claims per month by the end of this month or early next month.
The letter from state legislators commended the VEC for "hard work, long hours, and dedication to serving the people of Virginia during this unprecedented time," but also cited "a complicated and outdated online system, and an overall lack of transparency with claimants" as evidence of a need for changes to the system.
"While we acknowledge that understaffing and a budget based on federal funding left the Virginia Employment Commission at a difficult starting point, we write this letter to express our concerns regarding the VEC’s ability to adequately address the ongoing high volume of benefits claims precipitated by the COVID-19 crisis," the letter said.
The legislators said it should be a "top priority" for the agency to create an online portal for employers to provide employment separation information for employees "in a timely and efficient manner, ensuring that employees do not experience a significant lag in receiving their benefits due to bureaucratic red tape or failure of the employer to provide said information expeditiously."
The lawmakers also said the General Assembly's Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission should "prioritize" a study of the VEC's operations and performance.
Hess, the VEC commissioner, had received the letter, and "she and our staff will be looking into that and providing more details in response to the letter in the near future," Fogg said Thursday.
The VEC also is gearing up to provide benefits to people who are eligible for up to 13 weeks of additional unemployment benefits under the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Insurance Program, or PEUC.
The VEC said it issued text and voice messages last month to more than 41,000 people identified as potentially eligible for benefits under that program.
