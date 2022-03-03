Stone Brewing Co. adds production capacity to its Richmond beer plant

Four large, beer-brewing tanks moved up the James River on a barge this week to Rockett's Landing in Richmond.

The destination for the beer-making equipment was the Stone Brewing Co. factory in east Richmond, where the tanks were installed on Friday to increase production capacity for one of the region's major craft beer makers.

"It will take us from 150,000 barrels to 200,000 barrels," of production capacity, said Sean Monahan, the company's chief operating officer.

Stone Brewing Co., which is based in Escondido, Calif., opened its first East Coast brewery and tasting room at 4300 Williamsburg Ave, in Richmond in 2016.

The company announced plans in August 2021 to add more production capacity at its Richmond plant and introduce several new beverage products to the market.

The addition of the new brewing tanks at the company's factory in Richmond's Fulton Hill neighborhood comes as Stone - along with numerous other craft breweries - pushes to regain visitors to its brewery tasting rooms after the COVID-19 pandemic while battling for shelf space at retail outlets.

Stone Brewing and many other brewers have focused on building distribution to retail stores and introducing new products such as milder-flavored beers and seltzers that are aimed at appealing to a wider customer base.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 9,000 breweries operated in the United States in 2021, a 6% increase from 2020, according to the Brewer's Association, a national trade organization.

Data on sales of craft beers in 2021 are not available yet, but the Brewer's Association's preliminary estimates indicate that craft brewery production was up about 7% in 2021 compared with 2020.

"That means small brewers made up most, but not all, of their production losses that occurred from 2019-2020," said Bart Watson, chief economist for the Brewer's Association. "There are still large variations by business model and geography."

"The outlook going forward seems generally positive," Watson said, "While craft is a more mature industry than it was in the strongest growth years, it still has favorable age demographics, COVID does not appear to have fundamentally altered demand, and as draught continues to come back, that’s a positive equation for small brewers." Draught refers to sales at restaurants, bars and other venues.

The Richmond area is now home to more than 40 craft beer makers, cideries, distilleries and meaderies.

The 1,000-barrel tanks being moved to the Stone brewery this week can hold a little more than 13,000 cases worth of beer. Two of the tanks are fermentation tanks and two are so-called "brite" tanks that store beer just before it is packaged.

Monahan said the the tanks were ordered last fall and then manufactured in China, shipped through the Panama Canal and then up the James River to Richmond.

The new tanks will be used for production of all of Stone's beers, but especially the ones that have been selling the best, Monahan said. Those include Stone Salt and Lime Lager, Stone Hazy IPA and Stone Delicious IPA.