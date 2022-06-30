Stone Brewing Co. bought by Sapporo for $165 million

Stone Brewing Co. has made its mark in Richmond as a leading producer of craft beer products, but soon the company's reach will grow exponentially as one of Japan's oldest beer brands prepares to acquire the company.

Sapporo — maker of the number one selling Asian beer brand in the United States — reached an agreement to acquire Stone Brewing for around $165 million.

Stone Brewing's Chief Operating Officer Sean Monahan told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that when he learned the Japan-based company was interested in a potential U.S. partner, they realized what the immense potential in joining together could mean for their businesses.

"It just really seemed like a natural fit because our cultures and values are very much aligned," Monahan said. "They have over 360,000 barrels of beer that they want to be producing in the U.S. as opposed to importing the way they are now and we just made upgrades to our facility." Sapporo intends to brew 360,000 barrels in the U.S. by the end of 2024.

Sapporo plans to produce Stone beer and its Sapporo-branded beers for U.S. distribution in Stone’s production facilities in Richmond and San Diego.

The Richmond plant has received a significant number of investments since it was first established.

When Stone decided to sell its first major venture into Europe — the Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens in Berlin — Richmond became one of Stone's primary facilities.

In 2019, Stone's Richmond facility added new tanks, increasing its capacity up by 200,000 barrels, or about 6.2 million gallons. On average, the brewery produced about 150,000 barrels a year, but it's able to produce much more, according to Monahan.

"This brewery in Richmond was built to produce over 700,000 barrels a year," Monahan said. "And so it's great to now have a partner that wants the continued growth of the Stone brand, but in parallel, the production of the Sapporo brand."

Although Stone Brewing has been a mainstay in the drink industry for over 20 years, its 200,000 square-foot facility in Fulton Hill has only been around for six years.

Richmond was able to solidify Stone Brewing as an economic anchor back in 2014 - 2015, when the city agreed to bond $23 million on behalf of Stone Brewing and help build a brewing facility on Williamsburg Road, which the company leases from the city's economic development authority.

An additional $8 million was kicked in to renovate the warehouse for a bistro at the Richmond Intermediate Terminal on the James River. As a part of the agreement, Stone must repay the money with interest. Six years later, that bistro has yet to be built.

A spokesperson from Stone Brewing said that they’re still in touch with Richmond's EDA to fulfill their promises for a bistro and hope a plan comes to conclusion before the Sapporo acquisition closes in August.

"I think we see, and Sapporo sees, that we really want to be members of the communities that they do business in," Monahan said. "As we have more volume and more scale and more jobs, we'll be able to do that even better."

Stone is the second acquisition in the craft brew segment of Sapporo U.S.A.’s business, which also acquired Anchor Brewing Co. in 2017.