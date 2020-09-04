Stonebridge development is helping to revitalize part of Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield; hotel and conference center still planned

Nearly a decade ago, Chesterfield County officials and business leaders gathered outside the empty Cloverleaf Mall, a once booming retail hub that shuttered following years of decline.
Dust fell as a crane tugged at the lettering of the mall's name, and then hard hat clad officials took ceremonial swings with sledgehammers at a brick wall on the mall, according to a video of the proceedings posted by the Chesterfield Economic Development Authority. The mall had closed in 2008.
Today, the site is now Stonebridge, a mixed-used development with retail shops - a 123,600-square-foot Kroger Marketplace store that opened in 2012 anchors the project - restaurants, apartments and a sports complex.
A planned hotel and conference center is the last major piece of the county's plans, years in the making, to revitalize the 83-acre development that is just west of Chippenham Parkway and south of Midlothian Turnpike.
But the coronavirus pandemic has slowed down - but not stopped - the hotel project, according to the county's economic development director.
Shamin Hotels, the largest hotel operator in Virginia and in the Richmond region, still plans to build the 200-room hotel and 10,000-square-foot conference center on a 14-acre parcel that is now an empty field between a Firestone store along Midlothian Turnpike and the Richmond Volleyball Club facility on Karl Linn Drive. The land is on the western edge of the Stonebridge property.
Construction on the hotel and conference center project had been expected to start next year, but as of now it's unclear when ground could be broken on the project, said Garrett Hart, Chesterfield's director of the economic development. The project was announced in June 2019.
"Obviously, COVID is not helpful at all," Hart said. "It's impact on retail and the hospitality industry has definitely been a setback, but we're going to live through it, and we're going to keep our plans, keep our vision."
Neil Amin, president and CEO of Shamin Hotels, said his company is moving ahead with its plans for the hotel and conference center at Stonebridge, noting that his company bought the land for the project. An entity tied to Shamin Hotels purchased the 14.2 acres in February for $2.757 million, according to online Chesterfield County property records.
"We are still working on the master plan of the entire site and have shared iterations of that with county officials," Amin wrote in an email. "Once we have finalized the plan, we can submit a site plan to the county for review."
Shamin Hotels operates a total of 62 hotels in six states including 39 in the Richmond region. The company acquired the Richmond Times-Dispatch building in downtown Richmond late last year with plans to move its corporate headquarters there from Chester.
The hotel and conference center project would be a boost to that area of Chesterfield, Hart said, adding it will be "the largest conference facility this side of the river" that would bring additional economic activity to the area around Stonebridge.
At 10,000 square feet of space, the conference center would be the largest in Chesterfield and be among the largest in the Richmond region. The largest ballroom in Chesterfield is the one at the DoubleTree by Hilton Richmond-Midlothian hotel on Koger Center Boulevard, which Shamin Hotels owns. It has about 7,000 square feet.
The project "will actually increase our ability to probably hold bigger volleyball tournaments in the area and have more hotel rooms in the county that can take advantage of all of the sports tourism that's going on," Hart said.
Amin said that the hotel and conference center will greatly add to the vitality of the Stonebridge area, noting there's already been growth in that area.
For instance, north of Stonebridge, at the Boulders office park, Dominon Realty Partners has proposed building its second apartment project in that office park. Dominion Realty Partners is seeking approvals to build an additional 220 units on a site that's next to another 248-apartment project the firm is in the midst of building.
More residential is planned for the area in and around the Stonebridge development.
Just to the south of the Kroger store is the Element at Stonebridge, an 400-unit apartment community with balconies and brick facades where monthly rents start at $1,122 for a one-bedroom living space.
An additional 300 apartments are planned in a second phase of the complex.
To the south of Stonebridge property is Starview Village, a project approved by the Board of Supervisors early this year to build 1,250 housing units including apartments, condominiums, townhouses and clustered single-family homes on eight parcels comprising 110 acres on Cloverleaf Drive, Turner Road, Granite Springs Road and Starview Lane.
Chesterfield purchased that the former Cloverleaf Mall property and neighboring parcels for a total of $16 million in multiple land deals in 2004 and in 2008.
In 2011, Charlotte, N.C.-based Crosland Southeast bought the property from Chesterfield. It tore down the defunct mall and began development of Stonebridge as a mixed-use development.
"It was an area that needed revitalization, that needed reinvestment," Hart said recently of the county's efforts give the former Cloverleaf Mall area an economic boost. "In order to make the private sector interested in it again, the county has to invest in the area as well."
The county has seen an impressive return on its investment in buying the Stonebridge property, he said.
"It's been a success for many years now," Hart said. "It went from an estimated value of when we took it over of $16 million to over $84 million. And that's before the next development that comes in, the Shamin project."
Frank Petroski, the Midlothian commissioner on the Chesterfield Planning Commission, said it's important for Stonebridge to be an economic center as well as a gateway for people who are traveling into of Chesterfield County.
"When I moved here in 2001, I didn't know anybody who went to the Cloverleaf mall," said Petroski, who is also president of the Midlothian Business Alliance. "Fast forward, now I actually have reason to to go there [to Stonebridge]."
Petroski noted he's a big fan of the Richmond Volleyball Club which uses a 50,000-square-foot indoor sports facility on Karl Linn Drive in Stonebridge. Petroski said he's also a fan of Carena's Jamaican Grille that's across Midlothian Turnpike from Stonebridge.
Phil Lohr, a founder of Chesterfield Citizens United residents group, said he used to go to Cloverleaf Mall when there was a J.C. Penny, a Sears and other retail stores that drew a lot of foot traffic before the Chesterfield Towne Center siphoned away Cloverleaf's business.
Nowadays, he noted that the Stonebridge development has the Kroger, other retail shops and the volleyball courts.
"It is a success at this point," Lohr said.
But Lohr said he has concerns about some of the facets of the development in an around Stonebridge, saying the county provided "extremely generous" tax breaks to Shamin for the hotel and conference center project. Lohr also said he's also got concerns about the Starview Village's potential impact on drainage and local roads.
Amin has said Shamin's agreement with the county comes with "zero risk" to taxpayers and that his company would receive benefits only after the project is completed and after the company has invested tens of millions of dollars in helping to revitalize that part of the Midlothian corridor.
Between the Kroger and the Shamin Hotels site, there's a retail strip shopping center that S2 Capital Partners purchased in 2016 from Crosland Southeast.
Some of those storefronts remain empty, others are filled with businesses such as Subway, Great Clips, Qdoba, Sweet Frog and Wing Stop.
George W. Stewart IV, a principal at S2 Capital Partners, said in an email that the firm is working on several retail and restaurant deals that they're hoping to finalize in coming months.
"We look forward to the reopening of the 50,000-square-foot Richmond Volleyball Club facility, the groundbreaking of the new Shamin hotel and conference center and the final phase of the Element at Stonebridge coming on line, all of which will bring to fruition Chesterfield County’s vision for the site as well as solidify Stonebridge position in the marketplace," Stewart said.
