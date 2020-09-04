Stonebridge development is helping to revitalize part of Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield; hotel and conference center still planned

Construction on the hotel and conference center project had been expected to start next year, but as of now it's unclear when ground could be broken on the project, said Garrett Hart, Chesterfield's director of the economic development. The project was announced in June 2019.

"Obviously, COVID is not helpful at all," Hart said. "It's impact on retail and the hospitality industry has definitely been a setback, but we're going to live through it, and we're going to keep our plans, keep our vision."

Neil Amin, president and CEO of Shamin Hotels, said his company is moving ahead with its plans for the hotel and conference center at Stonebridge, noting that his company bought the land for the project. An entity tied to Shamin Hotels purchased the 14.2 acres in February for $2.757 million, according to online Chesterfield County property records.

"We are still working on the master plan of the entire site and have shared iterations of that with county officials," Amin wrote in an email. "Once we have finalized the plan, we can submit a site plan to the county for review."

Shamin Hotels operates a total of 62 hotels in six states including 39 in the Richmond region. The company acquired the Richmond Times-Dispatch building in downtown Richmond late last year with plans to move its corporate headquarters there from Chester.