Street-style taco restaurant to take over former Strawberry Street Café space in Richmond's Fan District

In the past year, Ayala was talking to his two cousins who live in the Richmond area. They work for a restaurant (he wouldn't say which one) and one of his cousins is the manager.

"He came to us and said 'I want to do my own thing and would you guys be interested?' I said 'yeah, why not.' I came to Richmond a few times looking for places and we found that [former] Strawberry Street Cafe [space] and it was no brainer. I mean we knew that was a perfect space for Blue Habanero. We're really excited about that place," Ayala said.

His cousin would be in charge of running the front of the house part of the restaurant.

"He's already in the business for a long time working for somebody else. But now he's going to do his own thing. He's our partner. So he's going to be there," Ayala said. "But I'll be there opening the restaurant myself. I will probably be there for a couple months to get it going. Once I feel that these guys are feeling OK being there by themselves and having the team together and everything, then I will come back home."

Work is underway to convert the space, he said.