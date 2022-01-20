Street-style taco restaurant to take over former Strawberry Street Café space in Richmond's Fan District

A Mexican restaurant from Ohio plans to take over space in the Fan District that had been used for decades as the Strawberry Street Café.
Rafael Ayala described his Blue Habanero Street Tacos & Tequila restaurant as "modern Mexican."
"It's street-style tacos, cocktails and freshly squeezed margaritas," Ayala said. "Modern Mexican is not going to be your combo with enchilada and rice and beans. We do like 15 to 16 different types of tacos and we do specialty dishes - bowls, salads, appetizers - all freshly prepared in house with the best ingredients and products that we can find in the market."
Blue Habanero should open at 421 Strawberry St. by April, he said.
This would be his fourth Blue Habanero restaurant. The other three are in the Cleveland area.
Ayala was born in Mexico but came to the U.S. as a teenager with his parents. They lived in the Richmond area. He graduated from Douglas S. Freeman High School.
A year or so after graduating, he moved to Columbus, Ohio, where he and his brother helped another family member there run a restaurant there. Then the brothers moved to Akron, Ohio, to open their first restaurant, Tres Potrillos.
He decided to branch off from his brother and operate his own restaurant by opening his first Blue Habanero in Cleveland in late 2018. He has since opened two more area locations - in the Cleveland suburbs of Strongsville and Brecksville.
In the past year, Ayala was talking to his two cousins who live in the Richmond area. They work for a restaurant (he wouldn't say which one) and one of his cousins is the manager.
"He came to us and said 'I want to do my own thing and would you guys be interested?' I said 'yeah, why not.' I came to Richmond a few times looking for places and we found that [former] Strawberry Street Cafe [space] and it was no brainer. I mean we knew that was a perfect space for Blue Habanero. We're really excited about that place," Ayala said.
His cousin would be in charge of running the front of the house part of the restaurant.
"He's already in the business for a long time working for somebody else. But now he's going to do his own thing. He's our partner. So he's going to be there," Ayala said. "But I'll be there opening the restaurant myself. I will probably be there for a couple months to get it going. Once I feel that these guys are feeling OK being there by themselves and having the team together and everything, then I will come back home."
Work is underway to convert the space, he said.
"We're not doing much of anything because the way it is there is a perfect way, a perfect setup that is going to work for us," he said. "We're going to get new tables, new furniture and we're going to do the cosmetic stuff. The kitchen is very much the same. All of that's going be the easiest part. The most difficult I think is going to be getting all the permits and everything."
The 3,500-square-foot space has been vacant since late 2019 when Scuffletown Garden closed after operating for about five months.
Strawberry Street Café had operated there for 43 years before that - from 1976 until March 2019. The restaurant was well known having its signature salad bar in an antique clawfoot bathtub.
The restaurant and building were sold in late 2018. The new owners decided to close Strawberry Street Café for a renovation and rebranding to Scuffletown Garden.
"I'm passionate about the restaurant business," Ayala said. "I love creating new stuff, bringing freshness to people - good, earthy, healthy food. Making as fresh and close to everything from scratch as possible, that's one of the things that gave us a lot of popularity in the Cleveland area. It's a little different than the regular Mexican restaurant. I'm almost 100% sure that people are going to love the idea."
