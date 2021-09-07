Style Weekly has shut down after nearly 39 years

Style Weekly, the Richmond region's alternative news, arts and culture newspaper, has ceased publication after nearly 39 years.

The last issue comes out Wednesday.

"Style Weekly will cease publishing after the Sept. 8 edition. We thank our talented staff for their award-winning efforts, and our loyal readers for their support. Thank you, Richmond," read a post Tuesday on Style Weekly’s Facebook page from Brent Baldwin, the editor-in-chief.

The weekly publication is owned by Chicago-based Tribune Publishing, which was acquired in May by hedge fund Alden Global Capital.

Tribune bought Style Weekly in 2018 as part of its purchase of The Virginian-Pilot Media Cos., which publishes the Norfolk-Virginia Beach area's daily newspaper.

Style Weekly began publishing in November 1982 as a 12-page monthly. It was founded by Lorna Wyckoff, who delivered the first issue door-to-door throughout Richmond's West End. In late 1992, Wyckoff resigned as Style's editor and publisher.

In 1984, Wyckoff sold it to Landmark Communications Inc., then the owner of The Virginian-Pilot and The Ledger-Star in Norfolk. At the time, the publication turned into a weekly.