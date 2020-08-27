Summit planned to focus on needs of startup founders and entrepreneurs

A virtual and socially distant version of the annual UpRiver Summit in Richmond is being planned for October to provide startup founders, entrepreneurs and small-business owners with help developing their budding businesses.

Activation Capital, a nonprofit that supports the Richmond region's entrepreneur community, has announced that UpRiver 2020 will be held this year online with several groups of panelists speaking in person as well as a socially-distant, in-person happy hour at Studio Two Three in Scott’s Addition. UpRiver will be held Oct. 8.

“After several months of uncertainty, we are glad to be able to look to October and our UpRiver Summit," said Chandra Briggman, the president and chief executive officer of Activation Capital. "While this year’s event will be much different than in the past, we are excited to provide relevant content for founders to help them navigate these turbulent times and provide some in-person networking in a safe way.”

The event starts on the morning of Oct. 8 with individual participants having conversations with mentors, leading into lightning pitches on business ideas.