SunTrust Mortgage building in South Richmond to be sold to RRHA for $14 million

"There's a formula in the operating agreement to calculate the division of proceeds from any sale," he said. "So practically we would essentially be buying the Truist portion of the building. We are having conversations right now to figure out exactly how the transaction is going to be structured."

At this point, RRHA does not have any specific plans for the property, he said.

"There are a lot of ideas that are being discussed internally right now," Titter said. "We haven't decided specifically what use that building might have. It's possible that there would be some restrictions legally, and that it would have to be for particular purposes. We're currently researching that as well."

Would it continued to be used as an office building? "That is most likely what would happen with it, although we haven't decided yet. There's a lot of options that have been discussed."

In the 1990s, RRHA partnered with the city of Richmond and Crestar to develop the property where the SunTrust Mortgage building is and the 400,000-square-foot SunTrust office building that opened in 1998 at 1001 Semmes Ave.

The decision to sell the SunTrust Mortgage building comes nearly two years after the two banks merged, which has resulted in some consolidation in operations.