Surplus Freight discount chain opens three Richmond-area locations
Surplus Freight

Surplus Freight Furniture and Mattress Warehouse operates three stores in the Richmond region including this store at 9790 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County.

 GREGORY J. GILLIGAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Growing discount retailer Surplus Freight Furniture and Mattress Warehouse has opened three stores in the Richmond region.

The suburban Columbus, Ohio-based chain opened a 10,000-square-foot store at Glenside Drive and Staples Mill Road in Henrico County, a 24,766-square-foot store at 9790 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County and a 16,361-square-foot store in the Park South Shopping Center in Colonial Heights.

Surplus Freight has 36 locations across North America, including six other stores in Virginia, according to its website.

The company said it buys directly from furniture and mattress manufacturers and passes these savings onto customers.

