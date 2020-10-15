Survey indicates some improvements in sales and hiring outlook among Virginia business executives

A recent survey of executives with small- and medium-sized businesses in central Virginia indicates the outlook for sales and hiring over the next six months has improved from the first half of 2020, though the pace of the economic recovery seems shaky.

About 61% of chief executive officers who responded to the survey in late September and early October said they expect sales to increase over the next six months, compared with about 43% of CEOs who said they expected to see sales grow in a survey in late June.

The survey is conducted quarterly by the Virginia Council of CEOs and the University of Richmond's Robins School of Business.

Expectations for hiring also improved, though a majority of the CEOs who took the survey still don't expect to increase their employment soon.

Almost 40% of the business managers in the most recent survey said they expect to add employees in the next six months, compared with about 30% in June.

Confidence was particularly high among businesses in the healthcare and construction sectors, said Rich Boulger, who administers the survey as associate dean at the Robins School.

Almost 43% of the CEOs said they expect employment to remain flat.