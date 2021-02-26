T-Mobile moves call center to eastern Henrico

T-Mobile has relocated its customer service center to eastern Henrico County.

The wireless carrier company took over the former 134,000-square-foot Sam's Club building at 4571 S. Laburnum Ave. in the White Oak Village shopping center. The company moved from office space on Westgate Parkway in western Henrico, where it had nearly 800 employees.

The bigger space will allow T-Mobile to hire up to 500 additional employees, with total employment at the new center to be more than 1,300 full-time jobs.

While the building is ready, most of the call center employees continue to work remotely because of the pandemic, a company spokesperson said. "The building is ready for our employees to return to the site when the time is right," the spokesperson said.

Aston Capital, a Charlotte, N.C.-based commercial real estate investment company, converted the vacant Sam’s Club into Class A office space for T-Mobile by making extensive renovations and improvements to the property.

The $30 million project included an updated exterior façade and the addition of amenities such as exercise rooms, gaming room and an on-site café.