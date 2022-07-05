 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Technical issues affecting customer service center

  • Updated
  • 0

The Richmond Times-Dispatch is experiencing technical issues in an outage affecting Virginia newspapers owned by Lee Enterprises and the customer service call center.

Efforts are underway to restore service. Unfortunately, at this time we are unable to answer customer service calls or access our system to assist with account questions.

We will update this message when customer service is restored and available. We apologize for any inconvenience.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Inflation 101

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News