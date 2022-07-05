Technical issues affecting customer service center

The Richmond Times-Dispatch is experiencing technical issues in an outage affecting Virginia newspapers owned by Lee Enterprises and the customer service call center.
From the Archives: The construction of the Richmond Convention Center
02-24-1980 (cutline): 'Bulldozer Sale' at A&N Store on Broad Street was brought on by preparations for Project I.
Staff photo
04-14-1982: Demolition process begins to prepare for construction of convention center.
Staff photo
In April 1982, preparations for construction of the Richmond Convention Center were underway along East Broad Street downtown. Among businesses that were torn down to accommodate the new facility were Swatty’s Men’s Shop and the Greyhound bus station.
Lindy Keast Rodman
04-13-1982 (cutline): Project I hotel site is cleared.
Staff photo
11-07-1982 (cutline): Start of construction on the Marriott hotel is one of the events that has occurred this year in the area surveyed.
George Lamm
02-18-1981: Mayor Marsh operates back hoe at ceremonies for construction of the Richmond convention center complex.
Staff photo
02-18-1981 (cutline): Mayor Marsh at the podium discussing developments for new convention center development.
Staff photo
10-18-1977: Richmond City Council views a model of the convention center.
Amir Pishdad
10-19-1982 (cutline): Officials watch as an explosive is detonated to mark the start of construction of a $38 million hotel and convention center planned by Marriott Corp. at Sixth and Broad Streets in Richmond. The ceremony, which featured a luncheon under a special tent, was held today on the site of Project I.
Bruce Parker
10-19-1982: Ground breaking ceremony at Richmond Convention Center for Marriott.
P.A. Gormus, Jr.