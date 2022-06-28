Education research company to expand in Henrico, create 206 new jobs

Education research company EAB on Tuesday announced an expansion of its Henrico operations that will result in more than 200 new jobs in the county over the next five years.

In October, the company will move out of its two Henrico offices on East Parham Road and into a space at 11011 W. Broad St. in the Innsbrook area.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin approved a $741,600 grant from the Commonwealth’s Development Opportunity Fund, a “deal-closing” fund used at the governor’s discretion to land company locations or expansions in Virginia, for the project.

The new Innsbrook jobs will include software engineers, creative marketing staff and account management. The employees, who will be hired over the next five years, will join about 600 staff members who now work in the Parham Road offices.

“We know that many companies are evaluating their office space needs right now resulting from the pandemic, and we hope that EAB’s decision will be a beacon that will show the corporate world that Henrico is — and will continue to be — a location of choice for corporate headquarters,” said Anthony Romanello, executive director of Henrico Economic Development Authority, in an interview. “We think it’s just a real vote of confidence in Henrico.”

EAB, which has had a presence in Henrico County for nearly 40 years, will invest at least $6 million into the expansion, according to company and state officials.

The 70,000-square-foot space will be leased by EAB and was occupied by Suntrust until last year. EAB has been at its primary Parham Road location for 20 years and moved into the second one about six years ago, according to a company spokesman.