TemperPack is investing $21 million at its Henrico plant that makes sustainable packaging products

After winning some new customers and raising money from investors this summer, TemperPack — a maker of environmentally sustainable packaging products — is planning to invest about $21 million to expand operations at its Henrico County plant.

The expansion will include adding new manufacturing equipment but will not involve an addition to the building on Carolina Avenue, said Jed Dutton, TemperPack’s vice president of marketing.

“It is new equipment that we are bringing in, and it will be implemented and ready to go in the spring of next year,” Dutton said.

TemperPack, which employs about 200 people in the Richmond area and at a plant in Nevada, makes recyclable thermal insulation packaging for home deliveries of perishable foods and temperature-sensitive products such as medicines.

The company was founded as a garage business in Maryland in 2014 by Brian Powers, the company’s chief executive officer, and his friends James McGoff, the company’s chief product officer, and Charles Vincent, its chief technology officer.

The company moved its operations to Richmond in 2015, and it opened a 130,000-square-foot manufacturing plant on Carolina Avenue in 2018. It also has a research and development office on Decatur Street in South Richmond.