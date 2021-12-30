The 716-unit Crystal Lakes Apartments in Chesterfield sold for $106 million

The renovation project calls for making interior and exterior improvements, including updating the 386 units that were not renovated by the seller.

"We will go in and renovate to a much higher standard than what the seller did and really match and mirror the finishes and fixtures of newer properties," Levin said, noting that plans call for adding granite countertops, nicer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and new plumbing fixtures.

In addition to the interior renovations, the project also will include upgrading the swimming pool, adding playgrounds, adding dog park and landscaping.

Levco wants to take Crystal Lakes to the next level, the partners say.

New York-based Emet Capital Management, which bought the property from the lender in 2017 for $37.5 million, stabilized Crystal Lakes by spending about $25 million to update about half of the units that were not in rentable condition at the time, Levin said.

"That's how much it cost just to get the units in rent-ready condition. There were a lot of boarded up buildings that they had to go in and gut and renovate. So they spent a considerable amount of money just making it rent ready," Levin said.