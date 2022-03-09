The Brass Tap's craft beer experience headed to Libbie Mill-Midtown

A new craft beer establishment will settle in to Libbie Mill-Midtown later this year, according to Henrico-based real estate developers Gunmenick Properties. The Brass Tap Beer Bar will open later this year.

Founded in 2007, now with over 40 locations in 15 states, the Brass Tap is a full-service restaurant and bar whose mission is to provide the ultimate craft beer experience.

The bar will occupy a 3,339 square foot commercial space in the Emmer Row building on 4901 Libbie Mill East Boulevard. Harrison Hall and Peter Vick of Colliers International represented Libbie Mill Midtown, and Ryan Waddell of Southeast Retail Group represented Arrya, LLC., according to a news release.

"We are thrilled to be adding such a new and unique beer and restaurant experience to Libbie Mill-Midtown," Diane Tidwell, Gumenick Properties’ director of property management, said in a press release. "The Brass Tap adds to the growing list of commercial retail services available at Libbie Mill and provides our residents and visitors another place to gather, socialize and enjoy craft beer, sports and live music."

Libbie Mill-Midtown is also welcoming Aline and Dale Reitzer of Acacia, a well-known bar and seafood restaurant that closed in 2020.

Acacia Midtown has signed on to reopen in Libbie Mill-Midtown development. The restaurant will occupy about 3,700 square feet of space and open sometime in the fall.

"We also continue to welcome new residents into our for-sale community, and our new apartment communities Penstock Quarter and Wellsmith Apartments," Tidwell added.