The Container Store sets date for opening its Short Pump store
The Container Store sets date for opening its Short Pump store

Storage and organization specialty retailer The Container Store will open its first Richmond-area location next month.

The chain, which sells a potpourri of items focused on organizing solutions for the home and office, will open its 19,111-square-foot store on March 20, a spokeswoman said.

The store will be next to the Arhaus furniture store near the West Broad Street entrance to Short Pump Town Center. Both retailers took over space in a building that once was used by Circuit City and then hhgregg consumer electronic chains. The stores are behind the Jared: The Galleria of Jewelry.

The 15,000-square-foot Arhaus store moved from inside the mall to the new location in early December.

The Container Store was slated to open its store last fall but the opening date was pushed back to March.

The store is currently hiring 40 to 45 employees.

The Container Store Group Inc. originated the concept of selling storage and organizational products and solutions with its first store in Dallas in 1978. It conducted an initial public offering of its stock in 2013.

The chain operates more than 90 stores in 33 states and the District of Columbia. It has three other stores in Northern Virginia.

The retailer sells more than 11,000 products designed to help customers organize space in their homes and office with creative, multifunctional and customizable storage solutions. It also offers a full suite of custom closets in different sizes and styles.

The Container Store generated $675.4 million in sales in the fiscal nine-month period that ended Dec. 20, up 0.1% from the same period a year ago. Profit rose to $23.2 million in the fiscal nine-month period from $1.95 million in the year-ago period.

ggilligan@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6379

