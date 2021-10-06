'The Cosby Show' actress and businesswoman who co-founded fund to invest in startups led by women of color to talk at Richmond conference

Actress and businesswoman Keshia Knight Pulliam wants to inspire women to dream big, think big and accomplish big.
Best known for her childhood role as Rudy Huxtable on the NBC sitcom "The Cosby Show," Pulliam and a business partner created a venture capital fund to invest in startups led by women of color seeking pre-seed, seed level or series A financing. The Fearless Fund has so far invested in 10 businesses.
She also launched last year the Peaches & Lola children's clothing line that was inspired by daughter.
Pulliam will give the keynote address at The Women Who Mean Business Summit in Richmond on Oct. 15. The full-day professional development and networking conference is slated to run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.
The event, sponsored by the Metropolitan Business League, is designed for women entrepreneurs, executives and professionals who want to take their careers to the next level.
The conference brings women together from various backgrounds, career paths, geographical regions and ethnic groups. This year's theme focusing on encouraging attendees to tap into their true purpose.
The afternoon breakout sessions include topics such as how to navigate state and federal contracts, how to get access to capital and how to improve a company's marketing and communication efforts.
Pulliam is slated to talk at 11 a.m. at the conference.
In addition to her role on "The Cosby Show," Pulliam starred in "Tyler Perry's House of Payne" on TBS. She also runs Keshia's Kitchen Collection, a seasoning and spice business. And she runs the nonprofit Kamp Kizzy that works with young people to help improve self-esteem, empowerment and motivation.
For details about The Women Who Mean Business Summit and to register for the program, go online to https://thembl.org/news/women-who-mean-business-2021/. The cost is $109 for MBL members and $129 for non-members.
Organizers are requiring that attendees, presenters and exhibitors must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend.