'The Cosby Show' actress and businesswoman who co-founded fund to invest in startups led by women of color to talk at Richmond conference

Actress and businesswoman Keshia Knight Pulliam wants to inspire women to dream big, think big and accomplish big.

Best known for her childhood role as Rudy Huxtable on the NBC sitcom "The Cosby Show," Pulliam and a business partner created a venture capital fund to invest in startups led by women of color seeking pre-seed, seed level or series A financing. The Fearless Fund has so far invested in 10 businesses.

She also launched last year the Peaches & Lola children's clothing line that was inspired by daughter.

Pulliam will give the keynote address at The Women Who Mean Business Summit in Richmond on Oct. 15. The full-day professional development and networking conference is slated to run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

The event, sponsored by the Metropolitan Business League, is designed for women entrepreneurs, executives and professionals who want to take their careers to the next level.

The conference brings women together from various backgrounds, career paths, geographical regions and ethnic groups. This year's theme focusing on encouraging attendees to tap into their true purpose.