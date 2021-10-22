'The cost of taking a job has gone up': Jobless rate declines in Virginia, but labor force participation remains an issue

Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped in September, but the state's labor force also dipped in an ongoing sign of the difficulties employers have in hiring people.

The state's jobless rate was 3.8% in September, the Virginia Employment Commission reported on Friday. That was down from 4.0% in August and 6.6% a year ago in August. The numbers have been adjusted for seasonal factors that can temporarily affect employment.

While the number of Virginia residents counted as employed rose by 4,747 to 4,084,410 from August to September, the overall labor force also dropped by about 4,747.

The overall labor force in Virginia stood at around 4.24 million in Virginia in September, down from about 4.30 million in the same month last year.

Sonya Waddell, regional economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said Thursday that employment in Virginia is about 3.5% below its pre-pandemic level through September, compared to 2.2% below nationally and 1.7% below in North Carolina.

Participation in the labor force is declining in both states. In Virginia, 62.8% of the work force is back in the job market, a historic low. More people are retiring early or not returning to work for a variety of reasons, including child care and other expenses relating to work.