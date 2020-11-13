The iconic Model Tobacco plant in South Richmond undergoing a $59 million redevelopment into apartments

He got into real estate development as a fluke.

While playing for the Ravens, Harrison looked to buy a house in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Washington, D.C. A church had a block of five houses on the market, "selling them at the time for next to nothing." He was thinking about buying one of them, but a church elder suggested he buy them all.

He did.

"Within literally a year I was going to training camp with the Broncos. I was a typical football player who was looking for an exit," he said. "I called my [real estate] broker and I asked how much I could sell those houses for, hoping to break even and get out of football and start something else."

The broker told him $225,000. "I paid $250,000 for all five houses and I thought I had lost money. But she meant I can get you $225,000 for each one of those houses. And that's when I said I was done with football and I'm going into real estate. Back then, the market was so hot you could throw a dollar to the wall and you could make money."

While at training camp with the Broncos in 2000, he left the NFL to get into real estate.

He eventually created C.A. Harrison Companies to focus on acquiring neglected buildings and renovating them. He started in the Washington area.