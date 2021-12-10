The Jefferson Hotel wants to tear down the historic Second Baptist Church, but preservationists want it saved

The vacant Second Baptist Church in downtown Richmond, opened in 1906 featuring a columned portico influenced by a Roman temple in France, might be torn down.
The owners of The Jefferson Hotel, which owns the historic church building next to its AAA Five Diamond-rated hotel on West Franklin Street, have applied to the city to demolish the structure. The church is at the corner of Franklin and Adams streets - across Adams from the hotel's main entrance.
The church needs to be torn down because it is structurally unsafe and has badly deteriorated in recent years, said Richmond businessman William H. Goodwin Jr., chairman of Historic Hotels of Richmond, which bought The Jefferson in 1991. The hotel has been using the church building for storage.
"What has happened is the building has deteriorated even more to where I'm worried about a safety issue for people, whether a wall falls down or piece of roof falls down. So it's just time to sort of move on," Goodwin said.
"On the one hand, I'm sorry. I truly am because I like to preserve stuff and I think I've done my part over the years," he said. "But on the other hand, there's a practical side you'd have to eventually get to, which is one of those things where at least I don't have any problems of saying I tried hard. We have gone through every idea you can come up with, a least all we could come up with, and none of it made financial or even close to financial sense."
But historic preservationists want The Jefferson's owners to keep the Second Baptist Church from being torn down because of its a classical building of major architectural importance that is considered the finest design of its kind in Richmond. The building ceased serving as a church in 1967.
Second Baptist’s classical façade is a striking landmark on Franklin Street, said Cyane Crump, the executive director of Historic Richmond, whose mission is to preserve Richmond’s historic character and spark revitalization.
The building, she said, was inspired by Maison Caree, a first-century Roman temple in Nimes, France, which was the basis for Thomas Jefferson's design of the Virginia Capitol building. "But this [church building] is a more perfect example of that," Crump said.
"Second Baptist Church enhances the streetscape. It complements the architecture of The Jefferson. It actually frames their driveway beautifully with Adams Street," she said. "We very much would like to see it adaptively reused and alive and in active use. We are not so much concerned about how it's adaptively reused or how it's modified on the inside. But we want to keep the exterior."
One of the reasons why Richmond attracts tourists, she said, is because of the city's historic buildings.
"So many people want to come to Richmond and people are spending time in downtown Richmond these days in historic hotels [The Jefferson] and Linden Row," Crump said. "We strongly believe that historic preservation is good for tourism. It's good for jobs and the economy. It's good for the environment."
The church building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Historic Richmond said the designation describes the building as “one of the most architecturally correct porticoes in the city. The design is derived directly from a Roman temple. It is the most distinguished progeny of Jefferson’s Capitol in Richmond.”
Second Baptist Church was designed by William C. Noland of Noland & Baskervill, then one of Richmond’s prominent architects and founder of the architectural firm that is today known as Baskervill. Noland also designed the Beth Ahabah Synagogue and St. James’s Episcopal Church on Franklin Street near the Virginia Commonwealth University academic campus.
Besides, Crump believes Second Baptist can't be torn down without receiving approval first from the Commission of Architectural Review. The building is in a city historic district.
Goodwin disagrees that approval is needed from the review commission.
In 1992, the owners of The Jefferson sought to demolish the church and an attached education wing.
The Commission of Architectural Review denied a request that year to tear down the building. But in October 1992, Richmond City Council overruled the city's architectural review commission and said the owners can demolish the church.
"What the council approval back in those days is valid and we don't know of any legal reasons why it wouldn't be," Goodwin said.
The demolition permit was filed in late September. But Kevin Vonck, director of the city’s Department of Planning and Development Review, said the city has put the permit application on hold until a certificate of appropriateness application is filed and reviewed by the architecture review commission. So far, an application has not been submitted, he said.
"The permit office did respond to them and said, 'Look, this is what you need to do.' But we have yet to hear back in terms of any timeline or steps in the process," Vonck said.
Vonck said he has received about two dozen emails from people. All have indicated they want the building preserved.
Even though City Council approved demolishing the building in 1992, Historic Hotels decided at the time to protect the exterior of the church building from further deterioration while trying to figure out how to best use the building.
"We looked at it for bedrooms. We looked at it for a ballroom. We looked at it for a conferences center. We never could even come close to justifying it," Goodwin said.
"We've tried literally for 25 years or more to find a way to make it reasonably productive," he said. "I try helping the community. I am not an anti-community guy. I'm not an anti-architectural protection guy. But at some point, you have to deal with reality and this is one of those situations."
In early 1993, the education building adjacent to the Second Baptist was demolished to make way for a parking lot for the hotel.
If the church building is town down, Goodwin said the space would likely be turned into a landscaped garden area.
"We would try to make it attractive. We have no plans to put a building up," he said. "Our intent is to make it attractive in doing something. It's not permanent. It'll be interim."
