The Jefferson Hotel wants to tear down the historic Second Baptist Church, but preservationists want it saved

The vacant Second Baptist Church in downtown Richmond, opened in 1906 featuring a columned portico influenced by a Roman temple in France, might be torn down.

The owners of The Jefferson Hotel, which owns the historic church building next to its AAA Five Diamond-rated hotel on West Franklin Street, have applied to the city to demolish the structure. The church is at the corner of Franklin and Adams streets - across Adams from the hotel's main entrance.

The church needs to be torn down because it is structurally unsafe and has badly deteriorated in recent years, said Richmond businessman William H. Goodwin Jr., chairman of Historic Hotels of Richmond, which bought The Jefferson in 1991. The hotel has been using the church building for storage.

"What has happened is the building has deteriorated even more to where I'm worried about a safety issue for people, whether a wall falls down or piece of roof falls down. So it's just time to sort of move on," Goodwin said.