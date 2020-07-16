The Market @ 25th is expected to reopened its doors Friday morning after being closed for nearly two days because an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 25,000-square-foot grocery store at Nine Mile Road and North 25th Street in Church Hill underwent a deep cleaning by thoroughly disinfecting and sanitizing it, said Norm Gold, the store’s developer and operator.
"The health and safety of our staff and customers has been, and will continue to be, paramount to our store and mission," he said.
The grocery store did not identify the employee or the person’s job at the store.
The employee had symptoms and a temperature on July 7 and stopped working that day, Gold said. The worker took a test and got the positive results on Wednesday.
"We immediately closed our store, communicated with staff, and sent them home," Gold said. "We believe the employee contracted COVID attending a funeral, not at our store."
The employee is in quarantine, he said.
Five other store employees and a volunteer also have been instructed to self-isolate, he said. After learning that the employee tested positive for the virus, Gold said the store used its surveillance cameras to watch and identify anyone who can within 6 feet of the worker for 15 minutes or longer in the days before the worker had a fever.
All six employees are being paid while out on leave, he said.
The Market @ 25th has been vigilant in the cleaning and sanitizing the entire store, he said. The store had installed shields at each cash register, at the customer service counter and at the Deli department. It also has required employees to wear of face coverings and checks the temperature of all workers before they can enter the store.
At least 10 Richmond-area retail workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past four months. The number of local store clerks testing positive could be higher; some retailers, such as Walmart, have declined to confirm cases.
Those testing positive are four Publix grocery store employees, three workers at Kroger stores, an employee at a Target and a worker at the Whole Foods Market store.
