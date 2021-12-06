The Martin Agency named top advertising agency in U.S for second year in a row

Adweek noted that The Martin Agency's revenue rose 15% this year in new and existing clients, after growing 30% in 2020. The agency also landed new clients in 2021 including Terminix, Snapchat, Coinbase, Busch Light and Sabra Dipping.

The agency's revenues have grown 47% in three years, Cavallo said.

Martin received the top honor in 2009, 2020 and this year for different reasons, she said. In 2009, it was because of significant growth after taking on accounts for Walmart, Pizza Hut, Johnson & Johnson and Kraft. Last year, the agency pivoted during the pandemic.

"And then this year it was really the caliber of the work," Cavallo said. "Everything we heard was that the work that we had created was just superior for the competitive set that we were in."

Danny Robinson, the agency's chief creative officer, said the recognition wasn't for certain ad campaigns but for the caliber of work across the board.