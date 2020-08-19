The Martin Agency names new chief creative officer as previous person returns to her former agency

In 1997, he co-founded Vigilante, a New York City-based agency specializing in cultural influence.

His award-winning campaigns for Johnnie Walker Black Label, Major League Baseball, Snapple and Heineken got the attention of Mike Hughes, then The Martin Agency’s chief creative officer and president from 1995 to 2013. Hughes convinced Robinson to join the agency’s creative leadership team in 2004.

While at the agency, Robinson oversaw the largest win in its history by landing the Walmart account. He also helped with other accounts including Chevrolet, Hanes, Tic Tac and Oreo.

Robinson earned a bachelor of science degree in art education from Hampton University in 1982.

Costello returns to the Deutsch ad agency where she has worked twice before — as a creative director from December 1997 to March 2004 and then again as an executive creative director from March 2005 to March 2017.

She left Deutsch in 2017 to join The Martin Agency as its executive creative director. In January 2018, she was promoted to chief creative officer following the abrupt resignation of Joe Alexander amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Both agencies are owned by New York-based Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc.

Costello told industry publication Adweek that leaving The Martin Agency was “bittersweet,” as she considered the team there to be like family. She told Adweek that she was “feeling the pull of family to the West Coast” and the “weight of distance” when the opportunity to rejoin Deutsch LA came up.