The Martin Agency names new chief creative officer as previous person returns to her former agency

The Martin Agency has named a new chief creative officer, the first Black person to hold that position in the Richmond-based ad shop’s 55-year history.
Danny Robinson, who has been at the agency for nearly 16 years and has served as its chief client officer for the past two years, takes on the role of leading the company’s creative side of the business, the firm announced Wednesday. His promotion is effective immediately.
He replaces Karen Costello, who became the agency’s first female chief creative officer in January 2018. Costello returned to her former digs at Deutsch Los Angeles as its chief creative officer.
“Danny Robinson is a role model, an ally and influencer who has made a career of lifting up those around him,” said Kristen Cavallo, the agency’s CEO. “We are the lucky ones to hold the door open for Danny. We just changed the trajectory of our company. How many people get to say that?”
When Robinson was promoted to chief client officer in May 2018, he joined The Martin Agency’s executive committee with a role in helping to shape the agency’s long-term direction.
Robinson began as a brand manager for General Foods while working on a master’s of business administration degree from Clark Atlanta University, which he received in 1984. He then moved into copywriting, working for an agency in Pleasantville, N.Y.
In 1997, he co-founded Vigilante, a New York City-based agency specializing in cultural influence.
His award-winning campaigns for Johnnie Walker Black Label, Major League Baseball, Snapple and Heineken got the attention of Mike Hughes, then The Martin Agency’s chief creative officer and president from 1995 to 2013. Hughes convinced Robinson to join the agency’s creative leadership team in 2004.
While at the agency, Robinson oversaw the largest win in its history by landing the Walmart account. He also helped with other accounts including Chevrolet, Hanes, Tic Tac and Oreo.
Robinson earned a bachelor of science degree in art education from Hampton University in 1982.
Costello returns to the Deutsch ad agency where she has worked twice before — as a creative director from December 1997 to March 2004 and then again as an executive creative director from March 2005 to March 2017.
She left Deutsch in 2017 to join The Martin Agency as its executive creative director. In January 2018, she was promoted to chief creative officer following the abrupt resignation of Joe Alexander amid allegations of sexual harassment.
Both agencies are owned by New York-based Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc.
Costello told industry publication Adweek that leaving The Martin Agency was “bittersweet,” as she considered the team there to be like family. She told Adweek that she was “feeling the pull of family to the West Coast” and the “weight of distance” when the opportunity to rejoin Deutsch LA came up.
