The Martin Agency's chief creative officer leaves Richmond-based ad shop

The Martin Agency's first female chief creative officer has left the Richmond-based ad shop to return to her former digs on the West Coast.

Karen Costello, who has been at the local agency since 2017, becomes the chief creative officer at Deutsch Los Angeles, the company announced Tuesday.

Costello had worked at Deutsch twice before - as a creative director from December 1997 to March 2004 and then again as an executive creative director from March 2005 to March 2017. She was one of the agency’s first creative hires.

She left Deutsch in 2017 to join The Martin Agency as its executive creative director. In January 2018, she was promoted the agency's chief creative officer following the abrupt resignation of Joe Alexander amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Both agencies are owned by New York-based Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc.

Costello told industry publication Adweek that leaving The Martin Agency was “bittersweet,” as she considered the team there to be like family. She told Adweek that she was “feeling the pull of family to the West Coast” and the “weight of distance” when the opportunity to rejoin Deutsch LA came up.