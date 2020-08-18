The Martin Agency's chief creative officer leaves Richmond-based ad shop

The Martin Agency's first female chief creative officer has left the Richmond-based ad shop to return to her former digs on the West Coast.
Karen Costello, who has been at the local agency since 2017, becomes the chief creative officer at Deutsch Los Angeles, the company announced Tuesday.
Costello had worked at Deutsch twice before - as a creative director from December 1997 to March 2004 and then again as an executive creative director from March 2005 to March 2017. She was one of the agency’s first creative hires.
She left Deutsch in 2017 to join The Martin Agency as its executive creative director. In January 2018, she was promoted the agency's chief creative officer following the abrupt resignation of Joe Alexander amid allegations of sexual harassment.
Both agencies are owned by New York-based Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc.
Costello told industry publication Adweek that leaving The Martin Agency was “bittersweet,” as she considered the team there to be like family. She told Adweek that she was “feeling the pull of family to the West Coast” and the “weight of distance” when the opportunity to rejoin Deutsch LA came up.
During her tenure, The Martin Agency experienced double-digit growth, Deutsch said in its announcement on her appointment. The Martin Agency's client roster included Oreo, Geico, DoorDash and Old Navy.
Costello and Kristen Cavallo, The Martin Agency's chief executive officer, shared the Ad Person of the Year honor from the The Advertising Club of Richmond in 2019. Cavallo took over as CEO in December 2017 and promoted Costello.
Deutsch LA said Costello was instrumental in its early success and growth.
“She helped take us from a small, West Coast shop to an agency with a national footprint, creating work for some of the most-sought after brands," CEO Kim Getty said in a statement. "And, when it comes to leading, inspiring and developing innovative creative thinking, Karen is an all-star. Her spirit and optimism provide a gravitational pull that bring people together. This homecoming marks an exciting moment for us — and I can’t wait to be on the same team once again.”
