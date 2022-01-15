'The missions are very complementary:' Max’s Positive Vibe Café isn't reopening but Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon will take over the space

Max’s Positive Vibe Café, a restaurant in South Richmond that has operated for 17 years training and employing individuals with disabilities, has decided not to reopen.
The restaurant in the Stratford Hills Shopping Center has been closed since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, the space in the shopping center off Forest Hill Avenue at Hathaway Road is being leased to Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon, which will relocate after five years from Cox Road in Henrico County. Natalie's closes on Sunday Jan. 16 and expects to reopen in the new place on March 1.
The plan has been in the works for a couple of months, Positive Vibe Café founder Garth Larcen said.
The decision, he said, is "bittersweet," but it allows for the restaurant's mission to continue. It also allows for the Positive Vibe Foundation to continue its training program in the food-service industry for those with disabilities.
Positive Vibe Café and Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon have some similarities - both were founded for similar reasons by parents of children with disabilities and both try to employ workers with disabilities.
Larcen founded Positive Vibe Café as a nonprofit in early 2005 with his son, Max, who has muscular dystrophy. The father came up with the idea three years earlier after his son had difficulty finding a job.
Since opening, the nonprofit Positive Vibe Foundation has trained more than 1,600 people with disabilities to work in the food-service industry with basic kitchen and restaurant skills. It also has operated the full-service restaurant that helps support the training mission and provide a place to work for some of the students.
Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon was opened in late 2016 by Dr. Anne-Marie Irani and her husband, Dr. Larry Schwartz, both medical allergists. Their daughter, Natalie Schwartz, has Williams syndrome, a genetic condition that occurs at birth and can cause learning disabilities, developmental delays and physical health issues.
The parents were looking for a place where their daughter could work. She had gone through the Positive Vibe Café training program about seven years ago and liked being a hostess in a restaurant.
The couple decided to open the Lebanese-themed restaurant five years ago to give Natalie, who turns 30 later this month, a place to work and a place where Irani and Natalie could share their love of their Lebanese heritage.
Unlike the Positive Vibe Café, Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon is a for-profit operation.
Irani and her husband decided not to renew the lease on Cox Road, which expires at the end of this month. They have signed a new lease with the owner of the Stratford Hills Shopping Center.
The new location will get a slight renovation and upgrade before reopening, she said.
Turning the space over to Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon was the right decision, Larcen said.
"I would love to see Positive Vibe Café continue forever. But I think this is a natural progression because I am passing the baton to somebody who loves the mission," said Larcen, the restaurant's general manager and the foundation's executive director.
"And they are doing something for their child like I did for mine," he said. "So it is bittersweet. I'll miss the name and I'll miss the operation. But we did a lot of good things during that period of time and helped a lot of people so there are no regrets."
It also was time for him to change. Larcen, who turned 70 last month, was considering retiring.
Also, his son Max, who turns 44 in February, stopped working at the restaurant about eight years ago as his health began to deteriorate. "It just got too hard for him to do it physically," he said about Max working in the restaurant.
Irani said that the mission and operation that Larcen created nearly two decades ago has been wonderful for young people with disabilities that need training to work in a restaurant. Students who participate in the program are usually placed by local school systems and the Department of Rehabilitative Services.
"In a sense, he created the path. I'm very grateful that we can keep on doing this. The missions are very complementary," Irani said. "Natalie likes to say this is paying it forward."
The Positive Vibe Foundation, which operated the restaurant and employment training program, will continue doing the job training, Larcen said.
That part of the foundation's work will take place in the Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon restaurant space. The training typically takes place in the mornings, Larcen said.
The past two years have been tough on Positive Vibe Café since the restaurant closed in March 2020, he said. Plans had called for reopening the restaurant twice in the past year, but the delta and omicron variants thwarted those plans.
"We were always trying to find a chance to reopen. Because of the number of employees that we have with compromised immunity, we had to be more careful than other restaurants because of the exposure and risk," Larcen said.
Being able to strike a deal with Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon to operate the restaurant and the Positive Vibe Foundation handling the training program was the best of possible outcome, he said.
Having a restaurant is important, he said, because it provides real hands-on experience for the students. "That was one of the big benefits of having the restaurant because it acted as a laboratory for the training program," he said.
Irani likes that idea of the training program being part of her full-service restaurant.
"There needs to be employment for those young people who are trained. So the training is going to continue and will very much be the function of the Positive Vibe Foundation, which we're going to provide the space in which the kids can do their internship. But then we may employ some of them," Irani said. "All of this just seems like the right thing to do."
