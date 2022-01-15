'The missions are very complementary:' Max’s Positive Vibe Café isn't reopening but Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon will take over the space

"In a sense, he created the path. I'm very grateful that we can keep on doing this. The missions are very complementary," Irani said. "Natalie likes to say this is paying it forward."

The Positive Vibe Foundation, which operated the restaurant and employment training program, will continue doing the job training, Larcen said.

That part of the foundation's work will take place in the Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon restaurant space. The training typically takes place in the mornings, Larcen said.

The past two years have been tough on Positive Vibe Café since the restaurant closed in March 2020, he said. Plans had called for reopening the restaurant twice in the past year, but the delta and omicron variants thwarted those plans.

"We were always trying to find a chance to reopen. Because of the number of employees that we have with compromised immunity, we had to be more careful than other restaurants because of the exposure and risk," Larcen said.

Being able to strike a deal with Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon to operate the restaurant and the Positive Vibe Foundation handling the training program was the best of possible outcome, he said.