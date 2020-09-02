The Richmond region's jobless rate was 8.9% in July, unchanged from June; leisure and hospitality sector hardest hit

The job market in the Richmond region in July made a small comeback from the COVID-10 crisis, though the pace of job gains slowed somewhat from earlier in the summer.
The unemployment rate in the Richmond region stood at 8.9% in July. That was unchanged from June, although employers added more than 7,400 jobs in the region during the month, according to numbers reported by the Virginia Employment Commission on Wednesday.
Still, the jobless rate for the region remained more than double the 3.1% rate recorded a year ago in July, as many people remained out of work because of the COVID-19 downturn.
"We saw some improvement in the Richmond economy in July, but similar to the nation, the pace of improvement has slowed a bit," said Christine Chmura, the chief executive officer and chief economist at Chmura Economics & Analytics, a economics research firm in Richmond.
About 60,965 people were counted as unemployed in the Richmond area in July, out of a total workforce of about 686,216. That was up slightly from the 60,691 people who were counted as unemployed in June, out of a total workforce of 678,528.
In comparison, in July 2019 the Richmond region had about 21,943 unemployed people out of a total workforce of 697,236 people.
Chmura said the 7,400 increase in the workforce number could indicate people are more confident about returning to work.
The numbers reported by the Virginia Employment Commission have not been adjusted for seasonal factors that can cause temporary changes in employment. When adjusted, the jobless rate in the Richmond region was 8.5%, also unchanged from June, according to Chmura.
Virginia's seasonally adjusted rate was 8% in July, while the national rate was 10.2%.
All 11 metropolitan areas in Virginia saw their jobless rates either drop or hold steady from June and July.
All of the major sectors in the Richmond area saw an employment decline in July compared with a year ago.
The smallest decline was in the financial services sector, which was down 0.6% from a year ago.
The largest decrease was in the leisure and hospitality sector - particularly hard-hit by the pandemic - which was down 22.5% from a year ago.
"Even in that sector, we are seeing some improvement," Chmura said.
In April, for instance, employment in leisure and hospitality was down 41.5% from the year-ago period.
"We are continuing to see some improvement during this COVID recession, but employment will not fully come back until we have a vaccine," Chmura said.
