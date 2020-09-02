The Richmond region's jobless rate was 8.9% in July, unchanged from June; leisure and hospitality sector hardest hit

The job market in the Richmond region in July made a small comeback from the COVID-10 crisis, though the pace of job gains slowed somewhat from earlier in the summer.

The unemployment rate in the Richmond region stood at 8.9% in July. That was unchanged from June, although employers added more than 7,400 jobs in the region during the month, according to numbers reported by the Virginia Employment Commission on Wednesday.

Still, the jobless rate for the region remained more than double the 3.1% rate recorded a year ago in July, as many people remained out of work because of the COVID-19 downturn.

"We saw some improvement in the Richmond economy in July, but similar to the nation, the pace of improvement has slowed a bit," said Christine Chmura, the chief executive officer and chief economist at Chmura Economics & Analytics, a economics research firm in Richmond.

About 60,965 people were counted as unemployed in the Richmond area in July, out of a total workforce of about 686,216. That was up slightly from the 60,691 people who were counted as unemployed in June, out of a total workforce of 678,528.

In comparison, in July 2019 the Richmond region had about 21,943 unemployed people out of a total workforce of 697,236 people.