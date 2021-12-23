'The watch business is going great:' In an age of smartphones, Chesterfield-based startup watch maker is building a customer base

Sales of Handley Watches in 2021 are up about 220% from the same period last year.

“The watch business is going great," Carpenter said. "E-commerce is the place to be. Traditional collectors are paying huge premiums for timepieces. Appreciation is out of control now in a good way, and online sales are up around the world.”

"The smartwatch pieces that you see that are more popular are getting more people into wearing traditional timepieces," he said.

The use of smartwatches took a bite out of traditional watch sales a few years ago, but sales have since been recovering, said Mike Bisceglia, the founder and president of Stauer, a company that sells its brand of upscale watches, jewelry and other collectables on its website and catalogs. It has offices in Henrico County and in Burnsville, Minn.

"The watch business has been actually very strong this year," Bisceglia said,