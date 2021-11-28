There's still time to nominate companies for the Top Workplaces program

Who has the best places to work in the Richmond region?

The Richmond Times-Dispatch is still searching for those employers in the region for its ninth annual Top Workplaces program.

The deadline to nominate a company for the program has been extended to Jan. 14.

Anyone can nominate an employer — private, public, government and nonprofit — as long as the business has at least 35 employees. There is no charge to participate in the program.

Nominations may be made at www.Richmond.com/Top-Workplaces or (804) 977-9367.

The newspaper again has partnered with Energage to determine the region’s best places to work based on employee feedback. The firm has conducted these types of surveys in 59 markets nationwide, surveying more than 2 million employees at over 8,000 organizations in the past year.

Eighty-one companies in the Richmond region were recognized this year as Top Workplaces businesses. In May, the coveted top rankings of first-, second- and third-place in each of four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small — went to 12 businesses.