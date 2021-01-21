'This is a big deal for us;' CarLotz shares to start trading Friday on Nasdaq

About three months after opening the first CarLotz store a decade ago, Michael Bor and his partners knew selling used vehicles on consignment might be a winning business model.
They had 13 cars available for sale on opening day in the spring of 2011 at that first location on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County. Three months later, every available space was taken.
"People were regularly coming to us with $10,000 offers from dealers [for their cars], but we were able to sell those cars for $13,000 or $14,000 and they were netting several thousands dollars more after our fees than they otherwise would get," Bor said recently. "What we realize was that we were onto something."
Fast forward to Friday Jan. 22 - 3,584 days after Bor and co-founders Aaron Montgomery and Will Boland signed papers to create CarLotz - and the business becomes a publicly traded company. Its shares will start trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol LOTZ.
The Richmond-based company should have a market capitalization of $1.3 billion.
"This is a big deal for us," said Bor, the company's chairman and CEO.
"It has been magical. It is just absolutely mind blowing, honestly," he said of the past decade. "It has just been an absolute dream to have been working with this team, to be building this business from what was a powerpoint presentation."
***
CarLotz is going public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company that already trades on Nasdaq. CarLotz shareholders approved the merger earlier this month and shareholders of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. approved the deal Wednesday.
Shares in Acamar Partners closed Thursday at $12.30, up 8.37% or 95 cents. Starting Friday, Acamar Partners changes its name to CarLotz Inc. and its stock begins to trade as CarLotz on Nasdaq.
As part of the merger, the total shares outstanding will be 114.8 million. That includes 68 million rollover equity shares from CarLotz existing stockholders, 30.6 million Acamar public shares, 12.5 million shares from a group of investors and 3.8 million Acamar sponsor shares.
***
CarLotz has come a long way since opening day a decade ago.
It now more than 2,300 vehicles for sale at its eight locations in Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Illinois and Texas and its website.
CarLotz takes vehicles on consignment and, for a flat fee, prepares the vehicle for resale and negotiates a deal on the seller’s behalf.
It generated $81.8 million in sales for the nine months that ended Sept. 30 compared with $71 million in the year-ago period. It had sales of $102.5 million in 2019, up from $58.4 million in 2018.
But CarLotz is revving up its expansion engines thanks to an infusion of $321 million as part of the deal to become a public company.
It expects to open as many as 16 new hub locations — where the company receives and reconditions cars offered by its customers for sale — this year and each year for the next several years. The chain could have about 50 locations by the end of 2023.
CarLotz plans to open hubs in the Seattle and Orlando, Fla. markets in early February. Later this year, the company expects to open hubs in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, Tennessee and Texas.
Bor said it is hard to believe that "we created an amazing business model that provides a lot of value to the buyer and the seller. We created a lot of jobs for people locally and around the country. We created a phenomenal return for all of those investors who were there for us from day one."
***
Starting the business in the Richmond area was lucky, Bor said.
"This business would not have been where it is today had we started virtually in any other city," said Bor, who had been an investment banker at Richmond-based Harris Williams & Co. investment banking firm before starting CarLotz. (Montgomery, a friend from Detroit, and Boland, who also worked at Harris Williams, both left the company in 2019.)
"We found that the access to capital here was tremendous for a young business. The ability to get stuff done - to walk into the Chesterfield offices and get our business license – and the support that we got from local people that have used us so many times," Bor said. "If we were in a larger city or in a less personal city, it would have been very difficult to start this and to get to where we are today."
Being in hometown of automotive retail giant CarMax also helped, he said. "It was fortuitous that when I was writing the business plan that we happened to be in the same city that CarMax was and I happened to have access to a couple of the early founders of that business to help us think through our business plan."
***
In the Richmond area, CarLotz is bursting at the seams.
Its store on Midlothian Turnpike and the company's second store on West Broad Street in Henrico County that opened in 2012 have more vehicles than those lots can handle. As a result, both locations have auxiliary lots to handle the overflow.
CarLotz is looking for a location in the area that is bigger and can handle reconditioning onsite rather than having that done by a vendor, he said.
In addition, CarLotz is getting ready to sign a lease for a new corporate headquarters as it increases the number of employees to handle accounting, human resources, real estate and technology functions.
It currently is leasing about 7,000 square feet at 611 Bainbridge St. in the Manchester area of South Richmond. The new space would have between 25,000 square feet and 30,000 square feet, he said. He declined to say where the new offices would be.
The company has about 45 employees working at its corporate offices now. Later this year, it expects to have about 100 employees working there handling corporate responsibilities and technology as well as a team to manage and handle phone calls and online requests from customers.
