'This is a big deal for us;' CarLotz shares to start trading Friday on Nasdaq

"We found that the access to capital here was tremendous for a young business. The ability to get stuff done - to walk into the Chesterfield offices and get our business license – and the support that we got from local people that have used us so many times," Bor said. "If we were in a larger city or in a less personal city, it would have been very difficult to start this and to get to where we are today."

Being in hometown of automotive retail giant CarMax also helped, he said. "It was fortuitous that when I was writing the business plan that we happened to be in the same city that CarMax was and I happened to have access to a couple of the early founders of that business to help us think through our business plan."

***

In the Richmond area, CarLotz is bursting at the seams.

Its store on Midlothian Turnpike and the company's second store on West Broad Street in Henrico County that opened in 2012 have more vehicles than those lots can handle. As a result, both locations have auxiliary lots to handle the overflow.

CarLotz is looking for a location in the area that is bigger and can handle reconditioning onsite rather than having that done by a vendor, he said.