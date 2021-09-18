'This is a major win': Union overwhelmingly approves new contract at Mondelez bakery plants including the one in Henrico

The strike against Mondelez International Inc.’s bakery plants, including one in eastern Henrico County, is over.
Union members overwhelmingly voted to accept a new four-year collective bargaining agreement, the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union announced Saturday afternoon.
A tentative deal had been reached late Tuesday night between the union and Mondelez, one of the world’s largest snack companies. Voting took place on Thursday and Friday and the votes were tallied Saturday.
"I'm ecstatic," said Darlene Carpenter, the business agent for the union's Local 358. "This is a major win. We have been like David, who took down Goliath because people stood up for their beliefs."
The ratification ends a walk-out by more than 1,000 employees that started at various times at different plants last month. More than 400 workers at the plant on Laburnum Avenue went on strike starting Aug. 16.
Workers should be returning to their jobs in the next couple of days, Carpenter said. "We're awaiting the call from HR."
The contract covers union employees at six Mondelez sites — bakery plants in Henrico, in Portland, Ore., and in Chicago, and at three sales distribution centers.
Workers have been on strike seeking increased pay, improved benefits and better working conditions.
Under the new contract, Carpenter said insurance benefits were maintained for current and future employees. The company had proposed a two-tier health plan and wanted workers to pay more for health care.
Workers get a $5,000 ratification bonus, increased company match to 401(k) contributions and raises each year of the contract, Carpenter said.
The company had wanted a new alternative work schedule for employees and didn't want to give them premium pay for working weekends. Those proposal were rejected, Carpenter said.
“This has been a long and difficult fight for our striking members, their families and our union," Anthony Shelton, the union’s international president, said in a statement.
"Throughout the strike, our members displayed tremendous courage, grit and determination," he said. "The BCTGM’s striking members made enormous sacrifices in order to achieve a quality contract that preserves our union’s high standards for wages, hours and benefits for current and future Nabisco workers. Their sacrifice will benefit all BCTGM members and working people around the country for years to come."
Glen Walter, the executive vice president of Mondelez International and president of its North America operations, said that the company was pleased that the union ratified the contracts.
“Our goal has always been to reach agreements that would provide our union-represented colleagues with good wages and competitive benefits, while also positioning our U.S. bakeries and sales distribution facilities for future growth and success,” Walter said in a statement. “We are pleased that we were able to accomplish that goal with these new contracts. We have a bright future as a snacking leader here in the United States, and our employees at these bakeries and distribution sites play an important part in that future."
Union workers plan to meet in front of the plant in Henrico at noon Sunday to take down placards and signs and celebrate the contract ratification, Carpenter said. "I just got off the phone with one of the workers and she started crying because she was so ecstatic," she said.
The Henrico plant makes popular snack foods such as Oreo cookies, Ritz crackers and Chips Ahoy! cookies.
The plant had been owned by Nabisco and later by Kraft Foods Inc. It now is part of Mondelez, which was created when Kraft Foods split into two companies in 2012.
