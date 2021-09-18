'This is a major win': Union overwhelmingly approves new contract at Mondelez bakery plants including the one in Henrico

“Our goal has always been to reach agreements that would provide our union-represented colleagues with good wages and competitive benefits, while also positioning our U.S. bakeries and sales distribution facilities for future growth and success,” Walter said in a statement. “We are pleased that we were able to accomplish that goal with these new contracts. We have a bright future as a snacking leader here in the United States, and our employees at these bakeries and distribution sites play an important part in that future."

Union workers plan to meet in front of the plant in Henrico at noon Sunday to take down placards and signs and celebrate the contract ratification, Carpenter said. "I just got off the phone with one of the workers and she started crying because she was so ecstatic," she said.

The Henrico plant makes popular snack foods such as Oreo cookies, Ritz crackers and Chips Ahoy! cookies.

The plant had been owned by Nabisco and later by Kraft Foods Inc. It now is part of Mondelez, which was created when Kraft Foods split into two companies in 2012.