Those pastel-colored buildings along West Main Street near VCU have sold for $21.75 million

Those colorful Uptown Richmond buildings along West Main Street, just west of Virginia Commonwealth University’s academic campus, have been sold for nearly $22 million.
The 47 parcels represent the largest piece of the Eck Enterprises’ extensive real estate portfolio in the Fan District after the family put it on the market this year.
Carolina Capital Real Estate Partners, based in Charlotte, N.C., acquired the 47 properties for $21.75 million, according to Kit Tyler, a senior vice president at Commonwealth Commercial Partners who brokered the sale with Tucker “Nash” Warren, a senior associate at the commercial real estate firm. The deal sale closed on Dec. 15.
The properties are used for retail, offices, restaurants and about two dozen apartments, along with about 267 parking spaces. Tenants include Kokonut Grill, Uptown Color, City Dogs, Greenbriar Café, Uptown Gallery, Gold’s Gym, Turning Basin Capital Partners and Reynolds Gallery.
“I call it Richmond’s ‘rainbow row’ because the buildings are painted with different pastel colors,” Tyler said.
Those properties are among the 158 different parcels owned by Edgar C. Eck Jr., who oversaw the family Eck Supply Co. electrical supply business.
Eck, the visionary developer of Uptown Richmond, took dilapidated buildings along West Cary and West Main streets beginning in the 1980s and turned them into space for offices, restaurants and residences.
Eck died in 2012. The family decided this year to sell the entire portfolio, which included buildings and vacant lots covering about 10 different blocks west of VCU’s campus.
The family hired Henrico County-based Commonwealth Commercial Partners to broker the deals. The city assessed the properties for $58 million, Tyler said.
“We first tried to sell it all to a single purchaser, but we were unable to do that,” Tyler said.
Instead, the brokerage firm divided the portfolio into 21 bundles — each bundle represented either half a city block, a whole city block or a cluster of buildings.
“We really got a lot of interest from investors, many of whom have already invested in the Fan District,” he said.
The Carolina Capital purchase involved seven bundles located at 1201 W. Main St., 1301 W. Main St., 1306 W. Main St., 1401 W. Main St., 1419-1435 W. Main St., 1508-1514 W. Main St., 1420-1430 W. Cary St. and 1118 W. Main St.
That deal represents one of the last bundles to be sold, Tyler said.
The sale of the remaining bundle — on West Cary Street, includes the Little Mexico restaurant building and should be completed by the end of the year, he said. That bundle doesn’t match the size or prominence as the ones that were sold to Carolina Capital.
Tyler said Carolina Capital is an experienced group of professionals with numerous assets throughout the Southeast. “Through their studies and inspections of the properties, they understand the level of care and attention to detail that Eck has invested into these properties and in this section of our community,” Tyler said.
Of the 21 bundles for sale, the smallest transaction sold for $640,000. Most of the bundles sold for more than $1 million.
Earlier this month, one bundle — nine town homes and three vacant grass lots at 1805-1827 W. Cary St. — sold for $2.85 million. A two-story apartment building on South Brunswick Street sold for $1.95 million. Another bundle included eight mixed-use properties that sold for $3 million, while a one-story office building sold for $2.9 million.
Two groups of multifamily properties — nine town homes and six apartments — on West Cary Street sold on Dec. 9 for $3.6 million.
When all of the sales are completed, the transactions should total between $50 million and $58 million, Tyler said.
The sale of the entire portfolio is significant for two reasons, Tyler said. One is because the Eck family decided to get out of owning real estate that had been assembled over 70 years. The other involves the size of the transactions, the largest of Tyler’s 51-year career in commercial real estate.
