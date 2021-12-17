Those pastel-colored buildings along West Main Street near VCU have sold for $21.75 million

The sale of the remaining bundle — on West Cary Street, includes the Little Mexico restaurant building and should be completed by the end of the year, he said. That bundle doesn’t match the size or prominence as the ones that were sold to Carolina Capital.

Tyler said Carolina Capital is an experienced group of professionals with numerous assets throughout the Southeast. “Through their studies and inspections of the properties, they understand the level of care and attention to detail that Eck has invested into these properties and in this section of our community,” Tyler said.

Of the 21 bundles for sale, the smallest transaction sold for $640,000. Most of the bundles sold for more than $1 million.

Earlier this month, one bundle — nine town homes and three vacant grass lots at 1805-1827 W. Cary St. — sold for $2.85 million. A two-story apartment building on South Brunswick Street sold for $1.95 million. Another bundle included eight mixed-use properties that sold for $3 million, while a one-story office building sold for $2.9 million.

Two groups of multifamily properties — nine town homes and six apartments — on West Cary Street sold on Dec. 9 for $3.6 million.