Three Genworth Financial directors plan to retire from insurance company's board as it pursues business options

Three members of the board of directors at Genworth Financial Inc., are planning to retire from the board as the Henrico County-based insurance giant pursues other business options besides its now indefinitely delayed merger plan with a China-based financial conglomerate.

Genworth, which has thousands of Virginia employees in Richmond and in Lynchburg, said last week that its directors James S. Riepe, David M. Moffett and Thomas E. Moloney plan to retire from the company's 12-member governing board and will not stand for re-election at the company's annual meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on May 20.

Genworth announced three new board members to replace the departing directors.

Riepe, a former vice chairman and senior advisor at T. Rowe Price Group Inc., has served on Genworth's board of directors since 2006, including as the non-executive chairman of the board since 2012.

Genworth said its board of directors plans to name current board member Melina E. Higgins as the non-executive board chair after the company's annual meeting. Higgins, 53, has served on the Genworth board since 2013 after retiring in 2010 from a nearly 20-year career at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.