Three more gas stations, including one in Henrico, reach settlement with state over alleged price gouging during last spring's pipeline shutdown

The average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Virginia on May 7 was $2.75, which rose to $2.79 on May 11 then jumped the next day to $2.87 per gallon following a run on gasoline during the pipeline shutdown, according to motorist club AAA, which tracks daily gasoline prices.

In the Richmond region, the average price on May 7 was $2.74 per gallon, which rose to $2.77 by May 11 before jumping to $2.86 on May 12.

Under the terms of the settlement, Gaskins Road Mobil agreed to be enjoined from engaging in further violations of Virginia’s price gouging law and the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.

The business also has agreed to pay $2,500 in civil penalties and attorneys’ fees, and also will be disgorging more than $3,722.59 in excess profits made from the offending sales, which can be used for consumer restitution.

Consumers who purchased gasoline from Gaskins Road Mobil on May 11 or 12 should file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section to be considered for reimbursement of excess charges they paid.

Herring’s office had previously brought complaints and reached settlements against four other businesses in the state for alleged price gouging during the pipeline shutdown.