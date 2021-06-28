Three Richmond-area executives named finalists for regional EY entrepreneurial award

The founders of three Richmond-area companies have been named finalists for the annual EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards for the Mid-Atlantic region.

A total of 40 entrepreneurs with 38 companies have been nominated for the awards in the Mid-Atlantic region, which includes Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

The three entrepreneurs with Richmond-area companies who are regional finalist are:

• Charis Jones, who founded Sassy Jones, a Richmond-based company that sells handmade jewelry and fashion accessories.

Sassy Jones, created in 2013, had been ranked the highest among Richmond-based companies in 2020 on the annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing privately-held businesses.

• Ali Safavi, founder of Grenova Inc., a biotech firm founded in 2014 that manufactures equipment that health care businesses, universities and government agencies can install in their laboratories to wash and sterilize plastic pipette tips, thereby reducing costs and the amount of waste going into landfills.

"It is a true honor, not just for me but for Grenova and the team behind it," Safavi said of the nomination. "This should go to my team. I am just representing the company."