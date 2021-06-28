 Skip to main content
Three Richmond-area executives named finalists for regional EY entrepreneurial award
Charis Jones, founder of Sassy Jones, a Richmond-based jewelry maker, is among founders of companies that have been named finalists for the annual EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards for the Mid-Atlantic region.

The founders of three Richmond-area companies have been named finalists for the annual EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards for the Mid-Atlantic region.

A total of 40 entrepreneurs with 38 companies have been nominated for the awards in the Mid-Atlantic region, which includes Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

The three entrepreneurs with Richmond-area companies who are regional finalist are:

• Charis Jones, who founded Sassy Jones, a Richmond-based company that sells handmade jewelry and fashion accessories.

Sassy Jones, created in 2013, had been ranked the highest among Richmond-based companies in 2020 on the annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing privately-held businesses.

• Ali Safavi, founder of Grenova Inc., a biotech firm founded in 2014 that manufactures equipment that health care businesses, universities and government agencies can install in their laboratories to wash and sterilize plastic pipette tips, thereby reducing costs and the amount of waste going into landfills.

"It is a true honor, not just for me but for Grenova and the team behind it," Safavi said of the nomination. "This should go to my team. I am just representing the company."

• Nasser Chanda, the chief executive officer of Paymerang LLC, a Chesterfield County-based payment processing company founded in 2010. The company now employs more than 160 people.

"We’re honored to be recognized by EY," Chanda said in a statement Monday. "This is a testament to the hard work of all the amazing people of Paymerang that serve our customers and create a fantastic place to work. We look forward to many years of business growth and job-creation in the region.”

The EY program, in its 35th year, recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

Entrepreneur of the Year award winners for the Mid-Atlantic region will be announced during a virtual event on Aug. 3. Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur of the Year National Awards to be announced in November.

EY, formerly called Ernst & Young, is a global provider of assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services.

20210421_BIZ_GRENOVA_BB04

Ali Safavi, center, founder and CEO of Grenova Inc. holds up a pipette tip, similar to the ones that his company washes and sanitizes as he makes an announcement Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Richmond, VA, that Grenova was investing over $10 million and creating 250 new jobs for an expansion in the city. Behind Safavi are Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, left, and Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, right.

Paymerang

Nasser Chanda, CEO of Paymerang, said the capital infusion will help the company expand its reach across the country.

20210322_MBZ_COVR_BB09

CEO Nasser Chanda inside the Paymerang office in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 11, 2021.

