Tobacco giant Altria Group selling its wine subsidiary for $1.2 billion

None of the wineries being sold have operations in Virginia, and a spokesperson for Altria said the sale would not affect the company's Richmond-area employment.

"We have provided support over the years [for Ste. Michelle], but they really have run their own operations in their headquarters in Washington state," Altria spokesperson Steve Callahan said. The wine business employs about 1,000 people.

Altria said it expects to use the proceeds from the sale to buy back stock from its shareholders, subject to approval by the company's board of directors.

“We believe the transaction is an important step in Altria’s value creation for shareholders and allows our management team greater focus on the pursuit of our vision to responsibly transition adult smokers to a non-combustible future,” Altria’s CEO Billy Gifford said.

Altria has been pursuing business opportunities or acquisitions that include development of non-smoking nicotine products as sales of conventional cigarettes decline.

That strategy includes deals such as Altria's acquisition of a Switzerland-based maker of a smokeless oral nicotine product called On! The company also has introduced to U.S. markets the IQOS device, an alternative to conventional cigarettes that heats tobacco but does not burn it.