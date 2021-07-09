Tobacco giant Altria Group selling its wine subsidiary for $1.2 billion

More than 10 years after getting into the wine business, Henrico County-based Altria Group Inc. is exiting that business for a sale price of about $1.2 billion in cash.
Altria, the parent company of top U.S. cigarette maker Philip Morris USA, announced Friday that it has agreed to sell its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates business unit to Sycamore Partners Management LP, a New York-based private equity firm specializing in consumer, retail and distribution investments. The transaction also calls for the assumption of certain Ste. Michelle liabilities.
The deal should close during the second half of 2021, subject to Sycamore Partners obtaining the necessary financing and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including antitrust regulatory clearance.
Altria had acquired the Ste. Michelle Wine Estates business in 2009 as part of its $10.4 billion acquisition of UST Inc., the parent company of U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co., which makes top-selling smokeless tobacco brands such as Copenhagen and Skoal.
UST had owned the Ste. Michelle Wine Estates business since 1974 as part of a diversification strategy.
Ste. Michelle Wine Estates is based in Woodinville, Wash., and owns 12 vineyards and nine wineries in Washington, Oregon and California. Its more than 25 brand names include Chateau Ste. Michelle, Stag's Leap, Snoqualmie, Erath, Columbia Crest, Cold Creek, 14 Hands and Northstar. It is one of the nation's largest wine companies.
None of the wineries being sold have operations in Virginia, and a spokesperson for Altria said the sale would not affect the company's Richmond-area employment.
"We have provided support over the years [for Ste. Michelle], but they really have run their own operations in their headquarters in Washington state," Altria spokesperson Steve Callahan said. The wine business employs about 1,000 people.
Altria said it expects to use the proceeds from the sale to buy back stock from its shareholders, subject to approval by the company's board of directors.
“We believe the transaction is an important step in Altria’s value creation for shareholders and allows our management team greater focus on the pursuit of our vision to responsibly transition adult smokers to a non-combustible future,” Altria’s CEO Billy Gifford said.
Altria has been pursuing business opportunities or acquisitions that include development of non-smoking nicotine products as sales of conventional cigarettes decline.
That strategy includes deals such as Altria's acquisition of a Switzerland-based maker of a smokeless oral nicotine product called On! The company also has introduced to U.S. markets the IQOS device, an alternative to conventional cigarettes that heats tobacco but does not burn it.
The sale comes as returns from its wine business have been declining in recent years.
The wine business contributed about $614 million in 2020 to Altria's overall revenue of more than $26 billion, most of which came from cigarette sales, according to regulatory filings. Revenue from the wine business was down in 2020 from $689 million in 2019 and $691 million in 2018.
The wine business unit had an operating loss of $360 million in 2020, down from operating loss of $3 million in 2019 and a profit of $50 million in 2018, the filings show.
Altria reported in its annual report to shareholders this year that Ste. Michelle "has been experiencing product volume demand uncertainty, which was further negatively impacted in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic." The impact of the pandemic included both "economic uncertainty" as well as government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions that hurt on-premise sales of wine.
The company also was impacted by freezing temperatures in 2019 that hurt grape production, along with wildfires that have affected the western U.S. As a result, Ste. Michelle took pretax charges of $411 million in 2020, including a $292 million inventory write-off in the first quarter of 2020.
Sycamore Partners has investments in a variety of retail companies and brands such as Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant, Belk, Staples, The Limited and Dollar Express.
