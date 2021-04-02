Tom Farrell dies at 66, the day after stepping down as leader of Dominion Energy

Thomas F. Farrell II, a lawyer who rose to the top of Dominion Energy to dominate Virginia business and politics, has died at age 66, the day after relinquishing his role as executive board chairman of the energy company he had ruled for 15 years.
Mr. Farrell's death from cancer on Friday afternoon came as suddenly as his retirement, which took effective on Thursday after a quiet announcement in a regulatory filing just over a week ago, ending a career marked aggressive leadership in the state and national energy business, civic affairs and higher education, and state legislative policymaking.
"We are just incredibly heartbroken," said Richard Cullen, his brother-in-law and former chairman of the McGuireWoods law firm, from which Mr. Farrell launched his career at Dominion more than 25 years ago.
"It's just a tremendous loss, not only to the family, but really to the state of Virginia and beyond," Cullen said Friday. "He lived to make things better."
Mr. Farrell's dominance in business and politics made him a prominent target for critics, who faulted his roles in both in the proposed construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and the Navy Hill development project in downtown Richmond, both rare failures for a man who helped to build Dominion into a $61 billion company that reached far beyond the Virginia electric utility service territory that remains its foundation.
However, he also was a devout Catholic who grew up in Fairfax County and never lost sight of what he saw as he obligation to his community, serving in leadership roles at the University of Virginia, his alma mater, and Virginia Commonwealth University, and helping Richmond overcome a shaky start to host an international cycling championship before a global audience in 2015.
Richmond businessman William H. Goodwin Jr. had known Mr. Farrell for years - both served as rector of U.Va. and became known as power brokers who used their business influence for philanthropic goals.
“I just can’t express myself over this loss,” said Goodwin, whose family business holdings include The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond and the three-building James Center complex in downtown Richmond.
“We have lost probably one of the real true leaders of Richmond for the last 10 to 15 or 20 years," he said, citing Mr. Farrell's philanthropy, civic and corporate leadership in the region.
“Plus he was a heck of a nice guy and he was a great friend of mine,” Goodwin said. “He was an unusually wise person.”
Mr. Farrell also served as non-executive chairman of Altria Group Inc., the Henrico County-based parent company of Philip Morris USA. Altria announced last week that Mr. Farrell had notified the company of his decision to retire from the company’s board following the completion of his current term in May.
Mr. Farrell, who had served on Altria’s board since 2008, was named board chairman last year.
"Visionary isn’t a word to be used lightly, but in Tom’s case it’s true," said William F. “Billy” Gifford Jr., Altria's CEO.
"His keen intellect and insights helped guide Altria over his thirteen-year tenure on our board," Gifford said. "But more importantly, Tom’s leadership in the community, offering his time and talent to so many notable causes, made Richmond and the Commonwealth a better place for all Virginians. Our sincere condolences go to his family and loved ones in this difficult time."
