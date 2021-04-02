Tom Farrell dies at 66, the day after stepping down as leader of Dominion Energy

However, he also was a devout Catholic who grew up in Fairfax County and never lost sight of what he saw as he obligation to his community, serving in leadership roles at the University of Virginia, his alma mater, and Virginia Commonwealth University, and helping Richmond overcome a shaky start to host an international cycling championship before a global audience in 2015.

Richmond businessman William H. Goodwin Jr. had known Mr. Farrell for years - both served as rector of U.Va. and became known as power brokers who used their business influence for philanthropic goals.

“I just can’t express myself over this loss,” said Goodwin, whose family business holdings include The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond and the three-building James Center complex in downtown Richmond.

“We have lost probably one of the real true leaders of Richmond for the last 10 to 15 or 20 years," he said, citing Mr. Farrell's philanthropy, civic and corporate leadership in the region.

“Plus he was a heck of a nice guy and he was a great friend of mine,” Goodwin said. “He was an unusually wise person.”