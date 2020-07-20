Daphne Martin, who has overseen operations of Junior Achievement of Central Virginia as its top executive for the past nine years, is leaving the nonprofit in November.
Martin announced Monday that she is resigning as president and CEO of the local Junior Achievement affiliate that promotes work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy to K-12 students in nine area school districts. Her last day is Nov. 6.
"We are in a good financial position to continue to grow and I feel good about where JA is now," she said. "I think it is a good time for a change for me and for JA. I look forward to seeing where the next person can take it. JA has been so important for me."
Martin, 53, who had gone by the last name of Swanson until she got remarried in February, became the organization's acting president in February 2011 when the previous executive resigned. She became JA's president and CEO in June 2011.
She began working for Junior Achievement in 2005 as a part-time accountant and moved into progressively higher positions, including serving as its chief operating officer.
During her tenure as CEO, Martin said her proudest achievement was launching the JA Finance Park, which is located on the third floor of the Henrico County's Libbie Mill Library. The space provides a place where high school students can simulate real-world family budgeting experiences including creating savings and paying for housing, transportation, health care and education.
The JA Finance Park initially was offered to students through a mobile unit. It moved to the library in 2017.
"She has been an asset for the organization and brought robust programming to the area and impacted the lives of students to make our community better," said Benny Bowman with Worth Higgins & Associates who is board chairman of Junior Achievement of Central Virginia
The board said it will conduct a comprehensive search for Martin's replacement.
Martin said she isn't certain what she will be doing after she leaves Junior Achievement. "I haven't thought about what's next for me yet .... except I will be in Richmond and it won't be [working] at a nonprofit," she said, adding that she will continue to support the organization.
Junior Achievement offered programs to more than 24,100 students in 145 public and private schools in the Richmond area during the 2018-2019 academic year, the latest figures available. The organization had nearly 2,400 volunteers teaching classes about business education to students.
