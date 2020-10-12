Top executive with United Methodist Family Services plans retirement next year; chief operating officer to take CEO role

Once that is done, the expansion plans call for a 22,500-square-foot addition to the agency's Charterhouse School, which serves children with emotional, behavioral and developmental challenges or autism and other neurological differences. The expansion will allow the school to serve more children.

Peters said Monday that he had been planning to retire in 2021 for a long time.

"Even though [the expansion] was delayed by about six months, I felt like it was still the right time for several reasons," Peters said. "There are many changes happening. We are constantly changing and adapting as an organization. Our board had identified a new leader in Nancy, and I felt it was a great time for leadership succession.

"We have been working with a whole new group of young leaders to take us into the future, and I think they are ready to do that," Peters said.

Peters said it has been "the honor of my lifetime to serve UMFS on this incredible journey with courageous children and families, over the past four decades.”

The financing plan for the expansion includes leasing about 4.5 acres of the UMFS campus at West Broad and North Hamilton streets to Spy Rock Real Estate Group for a mixed-use development.