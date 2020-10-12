Top executive with United Methodist Family Services plans retirement next year; chief operating officer to take CEO role

The long-time president and chief executive officer of United Methodist Family Services is planning to retire next year, and the non-profit organization's chief operating officer is moving into the top management role as it works on a expansion of its Richmond campus.
Greg Peters, who was worked for the organization for 40 years and served as its president and CEO for 20 years, leading it through a period of significant growth, announced Monday he plans to retire next April.
The UMFS board has named Nancy Toscano, UMFS's chief operating officer for three years and a 13-year veteran of the organization, as the new president and CEO.
The transition comes as UMFS is in the midst of a capital fundraising campaign, which has raised about $5.5 million out of a total goal of $8 million.
UMFS, which was founded 120 years ago as an orphanage, has a campus in Richmond that houses a residential treatment center for children with mental health issues and a day school for students with special or specialized education needs.
Work is underway on the first major upgrade of the campus in 65 years. The first phase of the expansion includes a new, 33,000-square-foot Child & Family Healing Center that would have 40 to 50 young people living there. The work was delayed this year partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic and is now slated to be completed in 2021.
Once that is done, the expansion plans call for a 22,500-square-foot addition to the agency's Charterhouse School, which serves children with emotional, behavioral and developmental challenges or autism and other neurological differences. The expansion will allow the school to serve more children.
Peters said Monday that he had been planning to retire in 2021 for a long time.
"Even though [the expansion] was delayed by about six months, I felt like it was still the right time for several reasons," Peters said. "There are many changes happening. We are constantly changing and adapting as an organization. Our board had identified a new leader in Nancy, and I felt it was a great time for leadership succession.
"We have been working with a whole new group of young leaders to take us into the future, and I think they are ready to do that," Peters said.
Peters said it has been "the honor of my lifetime to serve UMFS on this incredible journey with courageous children and families, over the past four decades.”
The financing plan for the expansion includes leasing about 4.5 acres of the UMFS campus at West Broad and North Hamilton streets to Spy Rock Real Estate Group for a mixed-use development.
UMFS on Monday lauded Peters for his "visionary leadership" that transformed the nonprofit from a local foster care services organization to a statewide provider of 18 social service programs for children, teens and families.
During Peters' tenure, the organization broadened its footprint from Central Virginia into Northern Virginia, Tidewater, Fredericksburg, the Shenandoah Valley and Southside Virginia.
Its annual budget grew from $9 million to $32 million, and its staff grew from 60 people to more than 400, along with more than 1,100 volunteers.
“Greg Peters leaves a colossal legacy in the arena of children and family services,” said Mike Giancaspro, chairman of the UMFS board, in a statement.
A New York native, Toscano moved to Richmond in 2001 and earned a Ph.D. in Public Policy and Administration with a concentration in Nonprofit Leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Toscano lived in Malaysia for five years, where she opened a school for children with autism. She also worked for five years at St. Joseph’s Villa in Richmond before joining UMFS.
"Greg has been a leader here for 40 years," Toscano said. "It is amazing to think about where we have been during that time, and I am feeling honored to take the reins from this point."
"The groundwork has been set, and that is probably why Greg is comfortable passing the baton," she said.
