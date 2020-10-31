Top Workplaces program seeking nominations for Richmond region’s best employers

Real estate firm Long & Foster was the top-ranked company in the large category for a second consecutive year; wholesale beer distributor Premium of Virginia Richmond was the top business in the midsize category; and electronic vendor payment process provider Paymerang ranked first for the small category.

Employers will be recognized based on company size: mega (900-plus employees); large (400-899); midsize (125 to 399); and small (124 or fewer).

Of the 80 businesses in the 2020 program, four companies were in the mega category, eight businesses were in the large category, 28 were in the midsize category, and 40 were in the small category.

Eleven of the 80 businesses have been on the Top Workplaces list each year for seven years, while two employers have been on the list for six consecutive years, four businesses for five straight years, seven companies for four consecutive years, 10 workplaces for three straight years and 12 for two years.

Workplaces are evaluated by their employees using a short 24-question survey.