Trader Joe's store in South Richmond should open in October

The Richmond region's second Trader Joe’s store should open in October.

An exact opening date hasn't been set.

"It is our hope to open the store in October. I hope to have a more firm date in the next couple of weeks," company spokeswoman Kenya Friend-Daniel said Monday.

The retailer announced in April it planned to take over part of the former Martin’s Food Markets grocery store in the Stony Point Shopping Center off Huguenot Road in South Richmond.

The California-based chain plans to take nearly 15,000 square feet of the former 40,000-square-foot Martin’s store.

Work on converting the space into a Trader Joe’s is progressing.

It would be the second Trader Joe’s in the Richmond region. A 12,500-square-foot Trader Joe’s opened in the Short Pump Station shopping center off West Broad Street in western Henrico County in 2008.

The chain has 14 stores in Virginia, including locations in Charlottesville, Williamsburg, Virginia Beach and Northern Virginia. Trader Joe’s has more than 500 stores in 42 states and the District of Columbia.