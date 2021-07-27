Traffic rebounds in June at Richmond International Airport

Richmond International Airport continued to see an increase in passenger traffic in June as people are traveling more.

Passenger traffic rose 313.3% last month compared with the same month in 2020, the Capital Region Airport Commission reported Tuesday. The airport handled 319,174 passengers in June compared with 77,218 passengers a year ago in June.

But even with the boost, passenger traffic for June is still about 83% of what it was before the pandemic.

Last month’s figures were an improvement over May, when the airport handled 278,842 passengers, and April, when 209,416 passengers used the airport. Travel recovery began improving earlier this year as vaccinations rose and infection cases fell from the coronavirus pandemic.

For the fiscal year that ended June 30, passenger traffic decreased 39.2% over the same period a year earlier. In comparison, the number of passengers using the airport for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020, fell 24.6% versus the 12-month period that ended in June 2019.

Passenger traffic rose 27.1% for the first six months of 2021 compared to the same period a year ago.

Since the pandemic started, the airport saw its busiest day on July 16 when an estimated 6,516 passengers boarded planes.