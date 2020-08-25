Tredegar Corp. agrees to sell personal care films business

Chesterfield County-based Tredegar Corp. has agreed to sell its business that makes plastic films for personal care products to a company based in Brazil.

Tredegar, a maker of plastic films and aluminum extrusions used in a variety of products, announced Tuesday that it expects to complete a deal in the fourth quarter of this year to sell the personal care business unit to affiliates of Fitesa S.A., a Brazil-based maker of products for the hygiene and healthcare markets.

Tredegar’s personal care films business has about 400 employees worldwide and includes manufacturing plants in Terre Haute, Ind.; Kerkrade, The Netherlands; Rétság, Hungary; Diadema, Brazil; and Pune, India.

The proposed sale excludes the packaging film lines and operations at a Pottsville, Pa. manufacturing site.

The company did not disclose the total sale price, but it said that cash proceeds from the sale after transaction costs, purchase price adjustments and transition services are estimated at $40 million to $45 million.

Fitesa employs more than 2,000 people at 16 manufacturing locations in 10 countries.

Tredegar said that sales from its personal care film business were $133 million in the 12-month period that ended June 30.